ARLINGTON — In a pitcher’s duel between two of the strongest in the Middlesex League, it was the Woburn High softball team that won the battle.
Woburn defeated Arlington, 4-1, Monday afternoon at Buzzell Field behind another outstanding performance by junior Morgan Barmash and solid defense on the field.
A pivotal moment in the game came in the bottom of the second inning when senior Jenna Taylor threw a bullet from center field to nail Arlington runner Nora Vartanian at home to end the inning. Woburn was down 1-0 at the time of that play and the whole momentum of the game switched from that moment on.
“That was a total team win,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “I thought we made some mistakes early on, but a huge moment was when Jenna (Taylor) threw the runner out at home and the kids really responded to that. We had some good quality at-bats against a fabulous Arlington pitcher. We took her deep into some counts, but as the game goes on we tend to settle down.”
Coming in, Sigsbury knew the team had their work cut out for them facing a tough Arlington team and she is so proud of how her team responded and how well Barmash pitched.
“That is a well-coached Arlington team and that is always competitive,” said Sigsbury. “It could have easily gone either way today. Morgan was fabulous, she had good control of all her pitches and I am super proud of her.”
Woburn started the game putting two runners on in the top of the first on walks by Madi Soderquist and Avery Simpson, but Arlington pitcher Janelle Lucente pitched her way out of an early jam.
In the bottom half of the first, Arlington struck for the game’s first run. With two outs and runners on first and second, Zoe DiAngelis singled to left to put the Spy Ponders on top 1-0.
In the bottom of the second, Arlington was looking to go up 2-0, but Taylor had other plans.
With a runner on second and two outs Natalia Fotopoulos singled to center, Vartanian attempted to come around and score, but she was thrown out by an outstanding throw from Taylor.
In the top half of the third, Woburn tied the game at 1-1.
Cora Soderquist was on second after a walk and a stolen base and she got to third on a wild pitch. Next batter, Barmash walked but was thrown out trying to steal second. After the throw-in got away, Soderquist came in to score to make it a 1-1 game.
Barmash settled in for the rest of the game. After giving up two hits in each of the first two innings, she allowed just one the rest of the game.
In the top of the fifth, Woburn put two more key runs on the board. Madi Soderquist walked to lead-off the inning and her sister Cora followed that up with a bunt single. Next batter Barmash walked to load the bases with no outs.
Avery Simpson was next and she hit a pop-fly to center that was dropped allowing Madi Soderquist to score to make it 2-1. Later in the inning Erin Govostes hit a sacrifice fly to left to put the Tanners up 3-1.
Woburn added one more key insurance run in the top half of the sixth when Brianna D’Arrigo walked with one out in the inning. She was pinch run for by Lacey Maguire. Madi Soderquist then walked for the third time in the game and Cora Soderquist delivered a huge RBI single scoring Maguire to make it 4-1.
“Madi (Soderquist) was awesome today,” said Sigsbury. “She got on base three times and she is our little spark plug at the top of the lineup. Cora (Soderquist) also had a big hit for us there in the sixth and that was big for her.”
Barmash closed out the game in the bottom of the seventh in impressive fashion, getting the Spy Ponders in order to seal the big win.
Woburn (8-1) next up will play Watertown Wednesday at home at 4:15 p.m.
