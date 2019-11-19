LYNN — One of the greatest Winchester High boys’ soccer teams of all time won the MIAA Div. 2 State title back in 1987. The Sachems thought they had a roster that rivaled it back in 2010, and were poised to win their first title since then, only to be denied in overtime of the Div. 2 North final by Concord-Carlisle, at Manning Field.
It happened again the next year, only the Patriots beat Winchester in the semifinals in Woburn, not to mention a couple times since in big games with Concord-Carlisle and Masconomet. The Sachems hoped they turned a corner, last night at Manning Field, with a 1-0 victory over their 21st century arch-nemesis.
John DeOliveira re-directed a Will Hofheinz corner kick into the net with just two minutes left in regulation, for the only goal in the contest.
Concord-Carlisle had a chance to tie it on a direct kick just outside the Winchester 18, with about a minute left, but the kick went wide of the right post and the Sachems survived against a really good Patriots squad.
“C-C and Masco, we have had a very difficult time against those teams in the tournament,” said Winchester coach Vinnie Musto, who last won a Div. 2 North tourney as a Burlington High player in 1995. “They both have amazing programs. Concord-Carlisle played fantastic game, today. Congratulations to them for making it this far.”
The Patriots came into the game as the hotter team, having outscored their opponents, 10-1, in three multi-goal victories in the tournament. Concord-Carlisle had the edge in the first half, but the Sachems hung in and eventually won it with an outstanding second half of soccer.
“I’m couldn’t be more prouder of my boys,” said Musto, who took over the squad in 2013. “They stuck with the game plan, most importantly, and that’s the biggest difference from games in past. When things got intense, we lost our cool; that didn’t happen today. We kept our composure.”
Each team got their best chance early on in the game off of direct kicks. C-C goalie Alexander Hunt punched a live ball out of the goalmouth for the Patriots, and a Simon Desmond kick bounced in the area and just cleared the crossbar above goalie Kyle Ettenhoffer.
Minor Cooper Jones had a dangerous shot go just wide of the right post at one point for Concord-Carlisle, and the Patriots twice had goals called back in the first half for being offsides.
Winchester’s lone shot on net in the first half was a direct kick by Hofheinz, which Hunt was able to handle on the fly.
“We felt, especially as the first half started to get to a close, we were starting to get a little more control on the game,” said Musto, on winning the game in regulation. “The second half we were getting the ball in their half and we were getting chances. We didn’t want to push it any further than it needed to go.”
The first good chance of the second half was Winchester’s, as Diego Diaz head-flicked a from the middle to a cutting Aras Kaya in the right side of the box, only to have Hunt beat Kaya to the ball.
The Sachems followed that up with a Phil Walton volley tipped over the net by Hunt, and a Dylan Ross free kick from a distance that was tipped over the net on a bounce, immediately followed by great save by Hunt on the ensuing corner kick.
“We know we are a team that gets better as the game goes on, and we proved that in the second half,” said Musto. “We felt we really earned that one in the second half. We put a lot of stuff on them, they did their best to keep things out, and we were lucky enough to get one in.”
The best chance of the game came just before the goal, on a direct kick by Hoffheinz from 40 yards out on the right side. The ball was hit towards the far post, right to Diaz, who trapped it and immediately put a blistering shot on goal, only to have Hunt make a terrific save.
It was on the ensuing Hofheinz corner kick that John DeOliveira was able to convert to get the Sachem fans into a frenzy.
“We have a set piece that we use, and there are a number of things we can do off of it,”
said Musto. “That was one of them, and it was a great finish by John.”
It looked like the game might get tied up when Ettenhoffer came out above the 18 to scoop up a loose ball, only to immediately realize he couldn’t do that. Ettenhoffer got a yellow card for the offense and had to come out until the next whistle, leaving the goalkeeping up to freshman Brendan Ross, who is considerably shorter than the 6-5 Ettenhoffer. The Sachems set up their defensive wall in front of Ross and that turned out to be enough as the Patriot shot went just wide of the right post.
“Very happy that we got the goal, very happy that we got the piece of hardware,” said Musto. “We are grateful, but not satisfied.”
Like the girls’ team, the Sachems will have to hand an opponent its first loss in order to capture the Div. 2 EMass (State) title. Winchester will face South champion, Milford, on Saturday, likely at Worcester State.
