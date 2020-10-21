Woburn High fall sports returned on Tuesday, Oct. 20 when the golf team played Belmont at Woburn Country Club.
Fortunately for the school, and the Middlesex League for that matter, sports are back on this week for Woburn. After playing Belmont on Tuesday, the Tanner golfers were to play at Belmont on Wednesday. As far as this Saturday’s athletic events in girls and boys soccer, field hockey and cross country against Lexington, Woburn High Athletic Director Jim Duran indicated “as of (now) it is a go vs. Lexington all sports. It’s a day-to-day thing right now.”
Last Wednesday, Oct. 14, Woburn High cancelled its athletics for the week due to the city of Woburn being in the “red zone,” a classification attributed to a city, or town, facing high coronavirus transmission rates per average of new cases.
This affected golf, cross country, field hockey and soccer games against Reading.
“Due to the City of Woburn’s COVID19 red community designation, athletic competitions with Reading will be cancelled this week (golf) and weekend. Future competitions will be decided as the dates approach,” wrote Woburn High principal Jessica B. Callanan on her twitter site last week.
Woburn had been designated as “red” the previous week but as of Friday, Oct. 9, there were no cases at the high school so games that weekend and on Columbus Day Monday played on.
Since then, according to Woburn A.D. Duran, three cases to non-athletes arose although none of those students have been attending the high school.
“Cases seem to be going up everywhere,” said Duran. “It is going to vary from week to week and town to town when, and if, we can play. This is a first time for all of us dealing with this.”
At this time, the games that were cancelled against Reading last week will not be made up.
