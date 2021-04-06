WAKEFIELD — For the second time in three games the Burlington High football team played great defense and didn’t allow a touchdown — but still lost.
The Red Devils even got the game’s only touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but by that time Wakefield had kicked three field goals. The Warriors then got three big first downs in the final minutes, and held on for a 9-7 victory over Burlington, in a game held at Landrigan Field on Saturday.
The Warriors tipped the scales to their favor by establishing both a running game, led by running back Tucker Strikeman with 88 rushing yards on 18 carries, and a pass attack led by quarterback Javin Willis, who completed 13 of 26 passes for 175 passing yards, to help give Wakefield its first win in three tries.
But the biggest difference-maker for Wakefield was Danny Hurley, who not only kicked three field goals including a 31-yard boot, but also as a wide-out caught seven passes for 109 receiving yards, and at linebacker picked off a pass and made some key tackles to help stop several Burlington drives.
“More often than not we executed well, and got down there and put ourselves in a position to put points on the board,” said Wakefield coach John Rafferty. “Our defense was just outstanding.”
The Red Devils’ offense struggled for three quarters, and punted the ball away on six straight possessions. Sophomore quarterback Nick Berglund did complete 10 of 24 passes for 96 yards and led a late scoring drive. By then Wakefield had built a nine-point lead, and Burlington never got the ball back and its record fell to 1-2.
“Wakefield’s defensive line was very physical, and tough, and as a result we went three-and-out four times in the first three quarters,” said Burlington coach Dan MacKay. “Then we made some first downs, but our offense had a tough time getting into a rhythm. We had a tough time moving the ball for three quarters.”
A sign of things to come occurred on Burlington’s first possession.
After picking up a first down, a pass by Berglund was picked off by Hurley, to help Wakefield start its first possession at the Burlington 31-yard line.
After a 16-yard run by Stikeman, the Red Devils defense also gave a sign of things to come. Burlington stopped Wakefield on the next four plays, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down, to get the ball back on its own 11-yard line.
“Our defense was awesome and lights out again,” said MacKay. “We kept them out of the end zone and held them to three field goals. But, credit to their kicker, he had a really good all-around game. But while their offense moved the ball, our defense was unbelievable and kept us in the game into the fourth quarter.”
The Red Devils offense struggled and went three-and-out on its next three possessions, which kept the game scoreless into the second quarter.
After the third three-and-out, the Warriors, starting from its own 41-yard line moved the ball to the Burlington two-yard line. Faced with a fourth-and-goal, Hurley came on and booted a 19-yard field goal, to give Wakefield a 3-0 lead, which it remained through halftime.
The Warriors then took the opening second-half kickoff, and buoyed by a big 18-yard pass from Willis to Hurley, and a 15-yard burst by Willis, moved down to the 14-yard line. Then faced with a fourth-and-three, Hurley again came through and kicked a 31-yard field goal, to extend Wakefield’s lead to 6-0.
After the Red Devils went three-and-out again, the Warriors struck on the next play when Willis completed a 42-yard pass to Jack Berinato. But after Wakefield’s offense stalled on the Burlington six-yard line, Hurley again came on, and booted a 23-yard field goal, to extend Wakefield’s lead to 9-0 late in the third quarter.
When Burlington went three-and-out for a fifth time, the Warriors drove down to the Burlington 16-yard line before stalling again. Hurley then attempted his fourth field goal, but this kick was blocked, and eventually recovered by Burlington’s Cole Frieden at the Red Devils 40-yard line.
Frieden then ran 60 yards for an apparent touchdown, but the officials inadvertently blew the play dead once Frieden recovered the ball.
The play was blown dead thinking it was an extra point kick which you cannot return anymore with Federation Rules being played in Massachusetts high school football which does not allow for any defensive PAT return.
“It was an inadvertent whistle, since he thought it was an extra point, which you can’t return, but blocked field goals you can,” said MacKay. “That was frustrating.”
But the Red Devils still responded when Berglund completed five passes to Matt Pinkham and Frieden combined, to move to the Wakefield eight-yard line. Then Berglund hit Shawn Pinkham with a pass in the end zone for the score. Liam Brown’s extra-point kick cut the deficit to 9-7 with 3:42 left to play.
“Throwing the ball that was Nick (Berglund)’s best drive of the year, and it was awesome to see,” said MacKay. “His reads were great, our receivers ran great routes. He did what he needed to do. His throws were accurate and were caught, and it was a great drive. But unfortunately we didn’t get the ball back.”
Burlington’s defense had a chance to get the ball back, but on a big third-down play Willis completed a 23-yard pass to (who else?) Hurley. Then on a third-and-nine Willis ran 12 yards for another first down, and a 24-yard run by Stikeman gave Wakefield a third first down, from which it was able to run out the clock.
“It was a very frustrating game, and kind of the way our season is going,” said MacKay. “We lose 3-0, we win 12-7, and then we lose 9-7, so we lost both games by field goals. If we had one more possession I think we would have had it today. But our kids are working hard and battling, and I’m very proud of their effort.”
Burlington will next be in action with its first Friday game of the season, this week at 5 p.m. at Varsity Field when it faces unbeaten Melrose.
