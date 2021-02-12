READING — After settling for a tie against Arlington last week, the Reading High girls hockey team suffered a tough loss this time around.
Arlington defeated the Lady Rockets, 5-1, Wednesday night at Burbank Arena. With two games left to play in this shortened season, Reading is still on the hunt for its first victory.
“It was a little bit ugly there,” said Reading coach Alexa Hingston. “Last game Arlington was missing some of their best players and we still found a way to tie them. Tonight, we were missing a few of our players, but we just could not capitalize on any rebounds or chances.”
Despite the loss, Reading fought all the way to the very end and put its best effort forward which is all Hingston could ask for.
“They never gave up and played right to the end,” said the Reading coach. “I just think if we had put one or two in the net in the first half, it could have been a different outcome for us. But, it is what it is. We will move on and try to rebound with two games left against Lexington.”
Arlington came out fast, making Reading goalie Casey Machera work early on. Machera played a solid game in net for the Lady Rockets and made 25 saves.
Two minutes into the game, Reading junior forward Maddie Rzepka broke through the Arlington defense to go on a breakaway and Spy Ponder goalie Elise Rodd made a great save to keep Reading off the board.
Not long after that, Arlington struck for the game's first goal. At 4:05 of the first half, Maddie Krepelka centered a pass to Gabby Russo who fired home a wrist shot to give the Spy Ponders a 1-0 lead.
Arlington scored again a little over two minutes later on a goal by Krepelka with the assist to Russo putting the Spy Ponders in front 2-0.
The Lady Rockets pressured the Spy Ponders late in the first half, but were unable to get anything by Rodd, but kept the game within striking distance.
Arlington got a powerplay opportunity to start off the second half and it didn’t let it go to waste.
Just 15 seconds into it, Makayla Doherty scored Arlington’s third goal of the night with assists to Shea O’Day and Russo.
Exactly one minute later, the Spy Ponders scored again this time on an unassisted goal by O’Day to give Arlington a commanding 4-0 lead.
With still plenty of time left to get in the game, Reading gave it everything it had trying to get one by Rodd. Mid-way through the half, Mia Bonfilio, Solana O’Shea and Lacey Carciero all had great opportunites to score, but yet again Rodd came up big for her team stopping all of them.
All of those chances finally paid off for the Lady Rockets at 15:54 of the second half. Reading scored its lone goal as Rzepka brought the puck up the wing and passed to Carciero, who from along the boards, sent the puck towards the net where sophomore Victoria Bean was there to bury the shot.
Arlington wasted no time regaining its four-goal lead as minutes later, Krepelka scored her second goal of the night unassisted putting the Spy Ponders up 5-1.
Reading fell short in the end but hopes to come out stronger in the final two games of the regular season.
Reading (0-3-3) will play Lexington (0-7) Saturday afternoon at noon at Burbank Arena.
