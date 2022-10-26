In Tuesday’s Division 2 individual state golf championship at Maplegate Country Club in Bellingham, Woburn No. 1 player and senior captain Danny McGahan finished with a three-over par score of 75.
This put McGahan in a five-way tie for 11th place in his final high school match.
“Danny played a great round,’’ said Woburn coach Brian Keeley. “He shot a 75. The low medalist was a 68. There was a 69 and a bunch of 71’s. The course was wet and the conditions were great for scoring.”
On the front nine, McGahan was three-under par, but finished with three bogeys on the back to take away some of his early momentum.
“He was happy with how he played,” said Keeley. “The course wasn’t very long. Soft conditions and a short course is a perfect recipe for low scores.”
McGahan, who finished 8-2-1 in individual match play during the regular season for Woburn High, managed to finish out his final match on a high note.
“He shot a nice round of golf,’’ said Keeley. “He had a great season, and to finish 8-2-1 at the No. 1 spot in our league is a tremendous achievement. It’s been an absolute pleasure to see him grow as a golfer and a young man.”
WINCHESTER FINISHES 6TH IN DIVISION 1
The Winchester High golf team finished sixth out of 12 teams competing in the Division 1 state championship at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill on Tuesday.
The Red & Black, who won last week’s Div. 1 North Sectional, accumulated a team total of 320 points. Winning the state title was BC High with 311 points. Only one week before, the Red & Black defeated BC High to capture the Division 1 North Sectional title by nine points.
Finishing in a three-way tie for second place was St. John’s Shrewsbury, Xaverian and Wellesley, who each put up 316. Westford placed fifth at 319 points followed by Winchester’s sixth place total score of 320.
“The kids were no doubt disappointed with how they performed out there,’’ said Winchester coach Tom Walsh. “The course was very tough, and the fairways were very narrow. The course was also very wet from the rains we’ve had the past couple of days. It slowed the greens down a bit, and as a result, we had some of our guys three-putt some key holes, but that’s the game of golf and sometimes things just don’t go your way.”
John Scully was low man for Winchester with a 78 followed by Carson Muse’s score of 79.
The rest of the scoring for the Red & Black included Julian Ragosa (80), Brendan Buck (83), Cole Cassidy (85) and Owen Stesney 85. The four lowest scores count in the team total.
“I told the kids after the match that we should be right back at it again next year,’’ said Walsh. “We have all of our guys coming back, and we’ll be back ready to go again next year. We haven’t lost a league match in over three years. Even though we finished (sixth) in the state championship, we had a successful season.”
