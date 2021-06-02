LEXINGTON — Within 12 minutes of playing time, the Reading High boys lacrosse team took control of its game against Lexington on Monday.
With a dominant third quarter, the Rockets secured sole possession of first place in the Middlesex League Liberty Division with a 13-4 victory over the Minutemen at Lincoln Park. They also assured themselves of a first-round bye in the league tournament.
Reading (9-0) closes out the regular season on Saturday, hosting Lexington (10 a.m.).
The score was tied at 3 at the half. Fifty seconds after the third quarter began, Colin Mulvey scored with an assist from Matt Blasi, putting the Rockets in the lead for good. It was the first of six straight goals for the Rockets, who outscored Lexington, 7-1 in the third quarter and 10-1 in the second half.
“It was a huge third quarter and it really turned the game around,” said Reading coach Charlie Hardy. “We had opportunities in the first half. We just capitalized on them in the second half. We shot better.”
Blasi scored the next two and another one with 5:15 left in the quarter. Mulvey and Robbie Granara added man-up goals. Granara’s man-up goal 4:24 left in the quarter was the sixth consecutive goal for the Rockets.
“Our forwards are all good,” Hardy said. “You shut off Mulvey, Blasi picks it up or Granara. When you do the totals for the year, they’ll all have 23, 24 goals.”
Lexington’s Cole Gannon put in his own rebound with 1:41 for the Minutemen’s only second-half goal. Less than a minute later, Reading’s Mike Palmero scored to give the Rockets a 10-4 advantage going into the final 12 minutes.
In the fourth quarter, the Rockets killed three 30-second penalties. Colby Goodchild, Mulvey and Granara each added one goal.
Reading held a 3-1 lead at the end of the first quarter. Granara scored twice and Mulvey once. Blasi set up all three.
Lexington (6-2) tied the score at 3 with two goals from Patrick Crogan in the second quarter. Crogan, who is committed to play at Georgetown University, scored the tying goal with 18 seconds left in the half. He also scored the first goal of the game with 9:32 left in the first quarter.
After Lexington goalie Trevor Cattier stopped three Reading shots, Crogan scored in transition to give the Minutemen the early lead.
“Charlie (Miele) did a good job on (Crogan),” Hardy said. “He ended up with three goals and you know he’s always going to get three goals. Charlie and Drew (Daley) did good jobs.”
Granara tied the score with 4:14 left in the quarter and Mulvey gave the Rockets the lead with 2:20 left in the first. Granara’s second goal with 43 seconds left in the quarter made it 3-1.
Finn Granara returned to the net after missing the last two games with an injury and made nine saves.
Reading 15, Arlington 1 — Last Saturday, Reading defeated Arlington, 15-1 at Pierce Field.
Mulvey and Robbie Granara scored four goals each. Granara contributed three assists while Mulvey dished out two. Blasi added two goals and two assists. Mark Boyle added two assists and Palermo chipped in one.
Winchester 13, Woburn 3
The Winchester High boys lacrosse team moved closer to getting a share of second place in the Middlesex League Liberty Division with an impressive, 13-3 victory over Woburn, yesterday morning at Woburn High.
The Red & Black improved to 6-3, one game back of Lexington (7-2), which lost to Reading, 13-4. If Winchester and Reading maintain their form in the rematches, later this week, the Rockets (9-0) would finish undefeated, and Winchester and Lexington would be tied for second place.
The Tanners, which evened their record at 4-4 over the weekend with a 9-5 triumph against Belmont at Harris Field, are now 4-5.
The turning point of the game came in the final minute of the first quarter, when Winchester scored twice to expand a 1-0 lead to 3-0. Winchester added three more unanswered goals in the second quarter and took control.
"It was a close game in the first half, but we made simple little mistakes and their goalie (Kevin Suffredini) played good," said Woburn coach Brian Nagle. "He made a couple in-close, very good saves that drew momentum to them. They were able to capitalize down the other end of the field."
Jimmy Gibbons scored the initial goal, about three minutes in. It was back and forth after that, although Winchester had a significant edge in possession, and Tanner goalie Jason English came up with a few big saves.
The Red & Black broke through in the last minute with goals from Frank Napolitano and Cole Dente, the latter coming with one second left on a quick finish off a pass from the left corner by Sam McDonald, to take a 3-0 advantage.
McDonald came back a little over a minute into the second quarter with a wicked shot from the left side to give Winchester a 4-0. Cole Belivou scored just over a minute later to make it 5-0, his goal coming with an assist from Matt Collina.
The Tanners only had two shots on net in the second quarter, but they were high-quality, point-blank bids, both of which were foiled by Suffredini.
"Our issue is that we were able to clear, get into our offense, get our looks, but we weren't able to finish them right away," said Nagle. "That is something we are going to work on because we have them again, in Winchester, on Friday."
McDonald (3-4) scored his second and third goals while Winchester built a 9-0 lead in the third quarter. Gibbons got his second goal, while Dente and Belivou added to their point totals with assists.
Lance Anderson broke up Suffredini's shutout bid with 3:47 left in the third, converting a pass from Shea Clark.
Alex Mills and Jack Young split the Winchester goalie duties in the fourth quarter, and the Tanners got one goal off of each one.
Ryan Connors scored from Jack MacDonald, and Clark scored off a pass from Joe D'Arrigo, which made it 12-3 at the time.
(Mark Nadeau also contributed to this report.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.