WOBURN — Instead of relying on great pitching and defense, the Woburn High softball team relied more on using relentless hitting to put together two big innings to put the game safely away.
The Tanners scored six runs on seven hits in the second inning to take a six-run lead. Then after having its lead trimmed to three runs, Woburn added three sixth-inning runs to break the game open, and emerge with an 11-5 victory over Wakefield, in a league tournament quarter final game at Library Park yesterday.
Woburn (11-0) maintains its perfect record and will now move on to host Lexington on Saturday back at Library Park in a 10 a.m. game.
The Tanners got 13 hits on Thursday, with Tiffany Bryant the offensive star with a home run and a single, while Keeli Queen, Bella Sgroi, Jenna Taylor, and Corie Doherty all added two hits as well. Morgan Barmash pitched the entire game and did well enough to keep Woburn ahead by at least three runs after the second inning.
The Lady Warriors, the fourth seed from the Freedom Division, made it a competitive game in the last innings behind an eight-hit attack. They were led by lead-off hitter Paige Butland, who had a home run, two singles, and a walk, while Hailey Burke added two hits.
Butland helped the Lady Warriors get on the board first in the top of the first inning when she singled to left, stole second, was sacrificed to third by Bella Zullo, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Allida Kelliher.
The Tanners matched that run in the bottom of the bottom half of the inning. Queen singled to left, Bella Sgroi reached on a fielder’s choice, and Grace Sgroi singled. Then after the runners moved to second and third on a ground out, Bella Sgroi scored when Barmash reached on an error to tie the game at 1-1.
Then the Tanners exploded for six runs in the bottom of the second inning. The rally was jump-started by Bryant who belted a drive over the left fielder’s head for a home run to give Woburn its first lead. That round-tripper lit the spark for the Tanners as six of the next seven batters got base hits.
“Tiffany (Bryant)’s home run really ignited us with that bomb, and everybody else just caught on,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “We batted around and got six more hits in that inning, so that was a big rally for us. The bottom of our order started that rally, which I thought was really nice.”
Doherty followed the home run with a single to center, and Cora Soder-quist then reached on a bunt single with Doherty advancing to third. Then after Soderquist stole second, Queen delivered with a base hit to center to drive in Doherty and Soderquist, and Bella Sgroi singled to center to move Queen over to third.
After Sgroi stole second, Jenna Taylor also got into the act with a base hit to right to bring both Queen and Sgroi home. After Taylor advanced to second on an error, Barmash singled to left to drive in Taylor, which capped the six-run, seven-hit explosion, and give Woburn a 7-1 lead.
Then Tanners added an unearned run in the third inning to extend Woburn’s lead to 8-1.
With a big lead, Barmash overcame a slow start and cruised through the second, third, and fourth innings without allowing a run, to preserve Woburn’s seven-run advantage into the fifth inning.
But to their credit the Lady Warriors didn’t give in, and started to battle back in the top of the fifth frame when Emma Kane walked, and Butland smacked a long home run to center, to cut Wakefield’s deficit to 8-3.
Then things started getting scary for Woburn in the top of the sixth inning when the Lady Warriors scored twice more and cut Woburn’s lead to 8-5.
“We started cruising and easing up a little bit, and then Wakefield started chipping away at our lead and it was a wake-up call for us,” said Sigsbury. “We can’t do that in these type of games. So when Wakefield chipped away we did a good job of responding.”
The Tanners scored three more runs in the bottom of the sixth. A sacrifice fly by Horton brought in one run, and Bryant followed with her second big hit of the game, a single to center to drive in Taylor and courtesy runner Kayla Robertson, and extend Woburn’s lead to 11-5.
Barmash then pitched a scoreless seventh inning to seal the decision for the Tanners. After the game Sigsbury felt it was a good effort by her squad, but which left some room for improvement moving forward in the league tournament.
“We got a lot of hits, our outfield played great, and we got good pitching from Morgan, so it was a good win for us,” said Sigsbury. “We still have to clean a few things up, so overall we’re playing well right now but we still can get better.”
