WOBURN — Not many high school football teams had to start this Fall II spring football season like Woburn by playing the caliber of talent that Melrose and Reading has. No surprise that both those schools are a combined 8-0 through four weeks.
To their credit, the Tanners didn’t get down on themselves by those outcomes and persevered. All those 5:30 a.m. lifts were not going to be for naught. As a result, Woburn has now evened its record at 2-2 thanks to a second straight show of strength with a 27-6 overpowering of Belmont on Saturday at Woburn High.
Woburn is not a team of a lot of mystery. It wants to run the ball out of its Double Wing (and some times power-I) and teams have to find a way to stop it. It is physical football with not a lot of frills, but it plays, literally, into Woburn’s strength.
“A year ago from Thanksgiving of 2019 to now, at 5:30 a.m. down that hallway (pointing to the high school locker room weight room), even when corona hit, our kids have been there,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “Three, four days a week, 35-40 kids, many of them 15 years old.”
Sounding like a proud father Belcher realizes what has been a long-time trademark of Woburn High football teams throughout the decades — Woburn kids buy in to football. Tanner Pride is not just a saying, it is a culture. Sometimes they may not always have the talent, but oftentimes they have the work ethic and this spring’s crew certainly has that.
Taking advantage of four turnovers, the Tanners shook off a slow start to score very late in the first half. Belmont countered that just before the half with a quick touchdown on a 77-yard catch and run by Matt McHugh from QB Brennan Westgate to cut into Woburn’s lead to make it an 8-6 game at intermission. But, come the third quarter Woburn took control.
Belmont tried an onside kick that initially was successful but was wiped out for illegal procedure giving the Tanners great field position at their own 45. An 11-play drive resulted in a three-yard touchdown run by Symon Sathler who had another big day.
The senior tri-captain rushed for 139 yards on 24 carries with two scores. His first TD put Woburn up, 14-6.
Belmont had committed two turnovers in the first half. The first was an interception in the end zone by Woburn cornerback Travis Kanoni that stopped a good-looking Marauder drive. The second turnover turned into points as defensive end Matt Paul strip-sacked Westgate in the end zone while Woburn teammate Yahya Aksadi fell on the ball in the end zone for six points.
Now on its first possession of the second half, the Marauders turned it over again when Woburn middle linebacker Jake Daniell intercepted a pass in the middle of the field and returned it nine yards to the Belmont 29. Woburn took full advantage of the short field to grind out a seven-play drive. Sathler carried the ball five times while Derek Baccari did the honors twice with the second carry being a one-yard TD dive.
Then just two plays after the Woburn score that put it up 21-6, Belmont lost the ball again as Paul had another strip-sack with Baccari recovering the fumble at the Woburn 36.
Belmont defensively was equal to the Woburn physicality and made the Tanners work for everything. Woburn had to covert two short third downs and finally a fourth-and-short from the Marauder 10 resulted in Sathler scoring with a nice read at the line of scrimmage. When the hole was cut off, the senior back bumped it out to his left and found daylight to go in untouched. That easily put the game away at 27-6.
Looking ahead the Tanners are trying to finish strong with games against Thanksgiving rival Winchester in Winchester this Saturday before a makeup game at home with Arlington on the final Saturday to cap off the six-week season.
“We started off with two tough games and we knew Reading was winning the league,” said Belcher. “Someone has to finish second in a six-team league and that would be pretty good. With a ton of people back in the fall that would be a great momentum thing.”
Besides their 5:30 a.m. lifts, the Tanners also take part in the virtual football film room.
“We do our Google classroom film review at 8 a.m. (on Sunday morning), everybody watches the game from their house,” said Belcher. “I’m a tech wiz now. Corona has forced me to become a tech wiz, which is fine. And then Monday we get ready for a 10 a.m. game so it will kinda feel like Thanksgiving… sort of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.