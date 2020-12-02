Wakefield native Mike Souza set to begin third season as men’s hockey coach at UNH
Wakefield’s MIKE SOUZA, a 2000 UNH graduate, awaits his team’s delayed season opener this Friday at UMass in Amherst. UNH’s original season-opener scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20 against Boston College was postponed after a member of the UNH program had an inconclusive COVID-19 test, according to a league source.
Souza, 42, ascended to the head coaching position following three seasons as an associate head coach under Dick Umile, who retired after 28 years as the Wildcats head coach.
Souza's second season saw the Wildcats post their best winning percentage in the last five seasons with a 15-15-4 overall record. The Wildcats went 5-4-3 versus nationally ranked opponents, while UNH went 10-5-2 at the Whittemore Center for the year. The Wildcats tied for first in the nation with five overtime wins and tied the school record that was set in 1972-1973.
UNH won its first game under Souza with a 3-2 overtime victory versus Vermont in the home opener on Oct. 27, 2018. The Wildcats also qualified for the eight-team Hockey East Tournament in 2018-19.
In his role as associate head coach for three years, Souza worked directly with the defensemen and the power play. In his first season (2015-16), UNH boasted the best power-play percentage (.239) in Hockey East, which was ranked sixth in the nation. Under Souza’s tutelage in 2016-17, senior forward Tyler Kelleher was named a Hobey Baker Finalist after ranking first nationally in points (63) and assists (39).
Prior to returning to Durham as an associate head coach in 2015, the 1996 Wakefield High grad, spent two seasons (2013-15) coaching under Mike Cavanaugh at the University of Connecticut. Souza assisted with all aspects of the program, focusing primarily on power plays and recruiting efforts; he was promoted to associate head coach in April 2015. In his final season at UConn, Souza played an integral role in transitioning the program into the Hockey East Association.
Souza played all four years of high school hockey at Wakefield High, which is a total rarity nowadays, before playing at UNH. He scored over 200 career points at Wakefield High with a career scoring line of 97-109-206.
Hockey East is playing during pandemic
Although they are not playing in front of any fans, and some games have been called off due to the coronavirus, the men’s and women’s leagues of Hockey East have begun play, or are about to. Local players in the men’s league include:
Woburn’s MARC GATCOMB, a forward, for UConn; North Reading’s MATT PASQUALE, a goalie, for UConn; Tewksbury’s CONNOR SODERGREN, a forward, for UMass Lowell; Reading’s RYAN VERRIER, a defenseman, for UNH; Wilmington’s COLLIN MURPHY, a defenseman, for Northeastern; Reading’s AUSTIN GOLDSTEIN, a forward, for Northeastern; Stoneham’s SAM COLANGELO, a forward, for Northeastern.
Area athletes named Middlesex League Golf All-Stars
Burlington: Sean Malone, Nick Pellegrino, Colin Browne.
Reading: Anthony Picano, Tommy Sumner, Ryan Goodwin.
Stoneham: Tom O’Grady, Ty Foley.
Wakefield: Jack Ryan, Oliver Miller, Calvin Tryder, Luke Hopkins.
Woburn: Danny McGahan.
Wilmington: Matt Vidal.
Winchester: Trevor Lopez, Owen Egan, Christine Mandile.
* Picano (Reading) and Lopez (Winchester) were named co-MVPs of the Middlesex League’s Liberty Division.
Area athletes named Middlesex League Girls Soccer All-Stars
Burlington: Megan Murphy, senior; Marina Callahan, senior.
Reading: Kendall Sundstrom, junior.
Stoneham: Valerie Duhamel, junior; Bridget Haley, junior; Courtney Ponzo, sophomore.
Wakefield: Haley Faulkner, senior; Caroline Roberts, sophomore.
Woburn: Jenna Taylor, junior.
Wilmington: Amber Flynn, senior; Jenna Sweeney, senior; Alyssa Granara, junior; Kaitlyn Maguire, junior; Audrey Curdo, junior.
Winchester: Hannah Curtin, senior; Ally Murphy, senior, Ella Stone, senior; Ellie Rappole, senior, Jordan Steinberg, senior; Katie Degnan, senior; Colleen Gogolin, senior; Sofie Lanou, senior.
* Curtin (Winchester) was MVP of the Middlesex League’s Liberty Division while Flynn (Wilmington) was MVP of the Freedom Division.
MIAA Statement on Winter Sports and Sport-Specific Modifications
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Board of Directors met on Friday, Nov. 20 and decided based off the recommendation of its COVID-19 Task Force representatives, decided to move the start date to high school winter sports from Monday, Nov. 30 to Monday, Dec. 14.
This presentation culminated a two-week MIAA governance process which included sport-specific sub-committee meetings where updated Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) and current Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary (DESE) guidelines were reviewed. These subcommittees created sports specific modifications and presented them to the full committees for approval. The MIAA Sports Medicine Committee (SMC) and ultimately the MIAA Covid-19 Task force subsequently approved the modifications.
MIAA Executive Director Bill Gaine stated, “The MIAA’s mission can be defined by a dual prescription: promoting maximum participation opportunities for the maximum number of student-athletes so that life lessons can be learned. At the same time, promoting the health and safety of all participants is the Association’s imperative.”
Basketball, gymnastics, ice hockey, swimming & diving, along with alpine and nordic ski will be held this upcoming season. Wrestling, indoor track, winter cheerleading and dance were moved to a different sport season. Indoor track was moved to Fall II (Feb. 22-April 25) while wrestling, cheerleading and dance moved to the spring season (April 26-July 3).
For indoor track, it was a facilities issue. Usually, leagues like the Middlesex League have all their schools run at the same facility like the Reggie Lewis Center. The Reggie Lewis Center is closed until at least January because Roxbury CC is not holding classes and is remote only.
There are a whole list of new protocols that can be found under the team specific sports on the miaa website.
Some of the highlights include:
• Basketball: Players need to wear masks covering nose and mouth during practices and games. Mask breaks may be taken for drinking and breathing comfort. No team handshakes or high fives and other physical contact with teammates, opposing players, coaches, officials and fans. No live signing of the national anthem indoors. No halftime. Game ball to be wiped with disinfectant at the end of each quarter. No out of bounds plays under the basket. Call-up players who play JV, and then sit on the varsity bench, are now discouraged.
• Hockey: Players need to wear masks covering nose and mouth during practices and games. Mask breaks may be taken for drinking and breathing comfort. Now 20 players per team, down from 22. Only one player in the penalty box. If another player must be in a designated “auxiliary box/location,”they must be social distanced either outside the penalty box or in the bench area as close to the penalty box as possible; when possible the second and or subsequent penalized players must move to the penalty box upon the exit of the previously penalized player. Only players taking the face off. Players lined up opposing each other must be 6 fee apart and face in the direction of the face-off location. Only one defensive and one offensive player are permitted in any scrum in a battle for the puck along the boards.
