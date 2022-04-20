Overcoming extremely windy as well as cold and damp conditions, the Woburn High girls’ track team still managed to maintain its pace to compete for the Middlesex League Liberty Division title.
The Tanners recorded 15 wins out of 16 events while easing to a 97-39 win over Reading in yesterday’s meet at the Woburn High Oval. With the win, the Tanners remained unbeaten at 2-0 overall while the Lady Rockets suffered their first loss of the season while falling to 2-1 overall.
Key performances in the victory for the Tanners included Cydnea Labissiere, who recorded a two individual victories. The junior standout won the high jump and the 100 while also being a part of the winning 4x100 relay team.
In the high jump, Labissiere cleared the bar with a winning leap of 4-10 and earned a win in the 100 with a winning time of 13.4.
Ruth Michel also continued her strong performance for the Tanners, recording a winning leap of 16-4.5 in the long jump followed by a victory in the triple jump (32-4).
Other individuals to win for the Tanners included Grace Battista, who managed a winning time of 1:13.6 in the 400 hurdles, while Olivia Poole crossed the finish line first in the mile in 5:52.
Carly Dangora claimed the javelin with a throw of 96-5. Emma Patrissi was the shot put winner with a winning distance of 30-9.
Meghan Qualey claimed the discus (80-8), Deanna Dukas was the victor in the 100 hurdles in 17.8.
Alivia Forrester recorded a win in the 200 with a time of 27.4 while Kaitlynn Butler won the 800 with a time of 2:31.4 and Nubia Pereira cruised to a winning time of 60.9 in the 400.
Both Woburn relay teams got into the act with wins as the 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay teams earned victorious times of 52.1 and 4:28.7 respectively.
“We were happy to come away with a win in such difficult conditions,’’ said Woburn coach Chris Keane. “The wind was really strong and impacted most events. We, however, compete in the same environment as Reading and were able to be the tougher competitors. Cyndea Labissiere accomplished victories in three events. Ruth Michel and Alivia Forrester were both outstanding in sprints and jumps. Carley Dangora had a season best in the javelin throwing into the head wind. Emma Patrissi threw 30 feet in the shot put for the first time outdoors. Nubia Pereira continues to show she’s one of the most dynamic runners in the state.”
School-record holder Liz Donahue had the lone individual win for the Lady Rockets as she won the two-mile with a time of 11:46.8. Brooke Golden recorded a pair of second-place finishes in the high jump (4-10) and the discus (78-6).
“Woburn came out and won nearly every event,’’ said Reading coach Nancy Madden. “We had some personal bests despite the damp, cold and windy conditions. Woburn is a solid team, and they came out and had a great performance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.