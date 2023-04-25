WOBURN — In one of their biggest wins of the season so far, the Woburn High softball team showed why it remains a major threat in the Middlesex League.
The Tanners cooled off a red-hot Arlington team beating the Spy Ponders, 9-1, in impressive fashion Monday afternoon at Library Park.
Arlington came into the game at an undefeated 6-0 in the Middlesex League and suffered its first loss as the Tanners bats came alive early.
A big reason for their success was senior captain Morgan Barmash, who came up big in the circle in a big game for her team.
Barmash allowed one run on six hits over seven innings while striking out 11 and she had her best stuff working all game.
“It was a huge team win,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “I thought Morgan (Barmash) pitched her best game. She pitched like vintage Morgan today and she had a lot of help offensively. We ran the bases and bunted really well and it was probably our best outing since the first game of the season.”
Woburn knew coming into the game this was going to be a challenge with Arlington being one of the top teams in the league and with a loss already to Reading, the Tanners couldn’t take another one to remain in the first-place hunt.
The only real hiccup of the game for Barmash came in the top of the first when two runners reached base on a walk and a single. Nora Vartanian hit an RBI single to score the game's first run to put Arlington up 1-0.
It was all Woburn from there.
Riley Trask continued to be a spark plug at the top of the lineup and led off the bottom of the first with a walk and stole second. Avery Simpson then drew a walk behind her and Barmash then singled Trask home to tie the game at one.
With two runners in scoring position, Erin Govostes then ripped a two-run single up the middle to put the Tanners ahead 3-1.
Next batter Grace Forsythe had an at-bat for the ages as she saw 14 pitches and on the last pitch singled up the middle to score Govostes and make it a 4-1 game.
Barmash made quick work of the Spy Ponders getting them in order in the top of second.
In the bottom half of the inning, Woburn tacked on a few more runs on an RBI triple by Simpson that scored Trask, who singled to start the inning. Barmash then hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Simpson giving Woburn a 6-1 lead.
Woburn continued to add to its lead in the bottom of the third. Simpson drove in another run with an RBI single and another run scored on a passed ball to make it 8-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Tanners added one more run on another passed ball. Ella Spinazola led off the inning with a bunt single, quickly stole second, made it to third on wild pitch and then scored on a passed ball to make it 9-1.
Arlington loaded the bases with no out in the seventh. Barmash buckled down and got the next two batters to strikeout and got the last batter to fly out to center to end the game and give Woburn the big win.
Woburn (7-1) will be back in action Wednesday at Watertown at 4:30 p.m.
