Boys Track
Woburn 97, Arlington 39 — After a slow 0-2 start, the Woburn High boys’ outdoor track and field team finished with a strong turnaround.
Joe Mahon and Nick Cramer each earned a pair of victories as the Tanners earned 11 victories, including seven sweeps en route to a 97-39 win over Arlington in the season dual meet season finale at the Burlington High track on Tuesday.
With the win, the Tanners finished the season with a 3-2 mark.
In the 110 high hurdles, Cramer led a sweep, delivering a winning time of 15.61 followed by Shawn Conlon’s second-place time of 16.46. In third place, Rocco Gomes finished with a time of 16.84.
The Tanners also recorded a sweep in the 100 with Duc St. Pierre delivering a winning time of 11.59 while Elijah Matos posted a second-place time of 11.78. Finishing in third was Bryan Ferreira at 11.88.
Leyland Stack also guided a sweep in the 400 hurdles in a time of 1:04.64 while Colby Irving finished second at 1:01.96. In third place was Dawit Kulubya with a time of 1:02.78.
The sweeps continued for the Tanners as Matt Balleani won the 400 in 54.14 while Zeke Altman placed second with a time of 55.14. Dan Ayanian was third with a time of 56.93.
Mahon earned his first victory of the meet, leading another sweep in the 800 with a time of 2:03.71 followed by Zach Bates in second at 2:05.88. Tyler Pendergast finished third with a time of 2:08.70.
In the long jump, Elijah Asiimwe guided a sweep, delivering a winning jump of 21-0.5 while Cramer placed second with a jump of 20-5.5. In third place was Duc St. Pierre at 19-6.
Cramer posted his second victory of the meet, leading a sweep in the triple jump at 37-3.75. Anthony Ciasullo took second at 36-7.5 followed by Stack’s jump of 35-11.75.
Matos was the 200 winner in 23.82 while Jonathan Capone also recorded a winning time of 10:15.24 in the two-mile.
Mahon captured the mile with a winning time of 4:32.13 while the 4x100 relay team of Matos, Malik Kakande, Ryan Pacini and Duc St. Pierre posted a winning time of 46.01.
“It was a great win for the boys team, and I’m extremely happy that we were able to accomplish one of our goals,’’ said Woburn coach Dan Mullen. “A lot of my athletes accomplished some personal bests out there. I’m extremely proud of how hard they all worked to accomplish their goals”
Girls Track
Woburn 85, Arlington 51 — The Woburn High girls’ outdoor track team also finished the dual meet season on a strong note with an 85-51 win over Arlington. With the win, the Tanners finished the dual-meet campaign with a 4-1 mark.
In the 200, Nicole Gangi led a sweep with a winning time of 26.30 while Camille Connors recorded a second-place time of 27.37. In third place was Colleen Curran with a time of 28.02.
The Tanners recorded a sweep in the 400 hurdles as Sydney Metivier posted a winning time of 1:11.69 followed by Grace Battista’s second-place finish in 1:11.99. Coming in third was Katelyn Clark at of 1:14.64
Cyndea Labissiere earned a winning time of 16.05 in the 100 hurdles followed by Gangi’s second win of the meet in the 100 with a time of 13.49.
Riley Anderson captured the 800 with a winning time of 2:26.18. In the mile run, Sinead Butler posted a winning time of 5:14.95 while the 4x100 relay team of Connors, Power, Curran and Naesha Jonathas were winners in 1:49.50.
The 4x400 relay team of Leah Finn, Anderson, Butler and Metivier also managed a winning time of 4:17.23.
In the jumping events, Labissiere claimed the high jump, clearing the bar with a height of 5-0. Labissiere earned her third victory of the meet in the long jump with a winning leap of 17-3.5.
“We had a lot strong performances in the sprints, distances and the jumps,’’ said Woburn coach James Fletcher. “Our relay teams ran very well and we had a lot of personal bests out there. We’re looking forward to the league meet as well as competing in states.”
Reading results
Boys Track
Reading 100, Winchester 36 — In another dominating victory, the Reading High boys’ track team finished its dual meet season with a convincing 100-36 win over Winchester in yesterday at the Wakefield High Track.
With the win, the Rockets finished the dual meet season with a 4-1 record.
In the win, the Rockets recorded 12 victories, including wins in both the 4x100 and the 4x400 relay races.
In the 200, Jack Dougherty earned a fast winning time of 22.69 followed by Jackson Clish’s winning time of 2:01.02 in the 800. Jack Quinn captured the mile run with a solid time of 4:30.12 while Chris Barbato earned a winning time in the two-mile with a time of 10:10.50.
In the 110 high hurdles, the Rockets swept guided by Brendan Lindmark’s winning time of 15.99 while Dan Faine finished second with a time of 16.02. In third place was Gryffun Stoddard in 16.70.
The Rockets also swept the 400 hurdles guided by Nick Belous’ winning time of 1:01.41 followed by Derek Silva’s second-place finish of 1:01.54. Finishing in third was Sam Szcsenyi in 1:02.60.
The 4x400 relay team of Jackson Clish, Dougherty, Liam Hannabury and Ryan Miller earned a winning time of 3:29.79.
In the jumping events, Tyler Lloyd led a sweep in the high jump, clearing the bar at a great height of 6-4. In second place was Jake Palm at 5-6 followed by William Hughes’who cleared the bar also at 5-6.
In the triple jump, Hughes won with a leap of 41-0 while Peter Tompkins recorded a winning toss of 48-1 in the shot put.
The Rockets swept the discus as Tompkins earned his second win of the meet with a winning throw of 115-0. In second place was Carter Learned at 114-09 and Jacob Whitmer was third with a throw of 101-03.
“I’m really pleased with this team,’’ said Reading coach Scott Price. ‘I’m looking forward to the exciting weeks ahead and a strong finish to the season at the state level. We had some really great performances at both the track and field events.”
Girls Track
Reading 83.5, Winchester 52.5 — The Reading High girls’ track team finished the dual meet season on a promising note with a 83.5-52.5 win over Winchester yesterday at the Wakefield High Track.
In the 100, Sedona Skendarian delivered a winning time of 12.63 while she also won the 200 meters leading a sweep.
Skendaria earned her second win of the meet with a winning time of 26.57 followed by Carissa Carciero’s second-place time of 27.62. In third place was Kaitlyn Drummey with a time of 1:05.41.
Katie Caraco earned a winning time of 15.99 in the 100 hurdles while the 4x100 relay team of Kameyn Encarnacao, Carissa Carcieri, Audrey Thornton and Skendarian posted a winning time of 50.49.
The 4x400 relay team of Caroline Gallegos, Kaitlyn Drummey, Jessica Malley and Camryn Rafuse recorded a winning time of 4:17.53.
Caraco also cleared the bar in the high jump with a winning height of 5-4 while Audrey Thornton posted a winning leap of 17-4 in the long jump.
Caraco also led the sweep in the triple jump, recorded a winning leap of 34-0.25 followed by Isabelle Lightbody’s second-place finish at 33-2. In third place was Antonia Zagami at 31-0. Ella Abreu was the winner in the javelin with a distance of 89-3.
“It was a great meet, especially for the seniors who are competing in their last meet,’’ said Readomg coach Nancy Madden. “Winchester has a great team, but we were able to stay focused and perform well. We had lots of personal bests but it was especially satisfying to end our dual meet with a solid win and ending with a 3-2 mark. I’m so proud of how everyone performed.”
