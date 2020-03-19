When the Woburn High girls’ hockey team faced Austin Prep in the MIAA Div. 1 state semifinals, two years ago, quite a few people felt the Cougars had the edge.
But Tanner goalie Amanda Essigmann, a sophomore in her first year as the full-time starter, held Austin Prep to one goal and the Tanners were able to advance to the final.
It was going to be a similar scenario in the Div. 1 final, last weekend, when the two teams were supposed to meet again, only to have the game cancelled and the teams declared co-state champs by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Essigmann was solid as a sophomore, but she was at her peak heading into the final as a senior. For her outstanding play in the tournament (three shutouts, one goal allowed in four victories) and in the latter half of the season, Amanda Essigmann has been named the Daily Times Chronicle’s Girls Hockey Player of the Year.
“Amanda Essigmann has been tremendous in net all year and we needed her in the second half of the season, and in the tournament, as we had low scoring games down the stretch,” said Woburn coach Steve Kennedy, noting tight victories over Winchester and Lexington to close out the Middlesex League Liberty co-title run with Arlington. “She was phenomenal in our regular season finale (a 2-1 loss to Div. 2 co-state champ Wellesley) and then in the quarterfinal and semifinals of the tournament.”
Essigmann may have let in some goals on shots she would have loved to have back, but the senior co-captain really did not have a bad game all season. (Essigmann was home, sick, and her senior leadership missed, in Woburn’s 5-1 loss to Arlington.)
Even as a freshman, Essigmann impressed in her limited starts as the backup. When she got the chance to take over as the full-time goalie as a sophomore, she excelled, helping the Tanners to their second straight state championship, putting the exclamation point on the season with a 1-0 shutout at the TD Garden over Methuen/Tewksbury in the final.
“Last year (her junior season) she missed an extended amount of time in the regular season with an injury or she would have been a candidate for All-League,” said Kennedy. “She was an absolute star in the tournament victory that the team earned versus league champ, Arlington. We won, 3-0, but Amanda stood on her head in the first period as we were outplayed and outshot.”
Essigmann got that All-League recognition this winter after allowing just 20 goals in 58 periods.
“For four years, Amanda has been a star,” said Kennedy. “She has a dynamic personality and a really great sense of humor that kept us laughing.
“She works so hard year-round to improve her game and in practice, she loves to compete,” Kennedy continued. “Her effort each day we were on the ice helped to make everyone on the team better. We would play a game at the end of a lot of our practices, called ‘Ring of Fire,’ and the goalies really got tested. Every time we played it, Amanda did something that amazed us and drew a great reaction from the team.”
A full-time goalie year round, Essigmann is still weighing her college options heading into next fall.
As a captain Amanda has been a great role model for the younger members of the team. She is a lot of fun and enthusiastic but she also takes the game seriously and leads by example with her commitment and dedication to the program. She is inclusive of others and can always be counted on to add life to whatever we are doing.
HONORABLE MENTION: Angelina DiGirolamo, Woburn High, freshman, Jackie Lees, Woburn High, senior; Sydney Conte, Reading High, senior.
