Woburn senior Sam Jolly, was selected to the Massachusetts senior national gymnastics team in February.
Team Mass trained together as a team for months to prepare for Senior Showcase Gymnastics Meet. The girls on the team were from different high schools across the state, but came together as a strong threat at the nationals in late May.
The team traveled down to Ft Myers, Florida for four days of training, team competitions, and individual finals. After an unbelievable battle between Illinois, Wisconsin, and Massachusetts, Team Mass came up with the gold.
Massachusetts edged out Illinois, 146.75-144.275. Wisconsin got the bronze with 142.925 points.
Team Mass represented the east coast nicely. After a successful couple of days of competition, the girls enjoyed a team banquet, dinner, and beach fun.
According to the National Gymnastics Associations, the Senior Showcase, “is a competition between states that are able to bring the 'best of the best.' It is a wonderful experience that culminates years of training and a 'last hurrah' for their high school gymnastics experience.
The gymnasts have the opportunity to meet other gymnasts from around the country and make friends for life. This is a one of a kind experience for the gymnasts. It is specifically for the senior, 12th grade, gymnasts only.”
Woburn gymnast, Sam Jolly, competed in the all around to contribute to the team gold. She placed 9th on vault in the team competition with an impressive 9.25. Her strong finish on vault qualified her to event finals with the top 15 vaulters in the country.
Jolly started gymnastics as a toddler at Brestyan's Gymnastics in Burlington. From toddler classes to team competition Jolly quickly became one of the top gymnasts in the state.
As a high school gymnast she won the Middlesex League championships as a sophomore, and was named a League All-Star all four years of her high school career. Jolly qualified and competed in the state championship all four years as well.
She placed second on balance beam with an outstanding score of 9.5. She was MVP of the Woburn High gymnastics team for the past four years and was a captain her senior year.
Sam Jolly is on the gymnastics all-time Top 6 record board at Woburn High: 5th AA 37.05, 3rd Vault 9.4, 3rd Balance Beam, and 6th Bars 9.2.
With all of her success in the sport of gymnastics she will bring that talent to college where she will cheer for the UNH Wildcats in the fall.
“Nationals was so much fun,” said Jolly. “Competing was definitely nerve racking, but all the coaches and girls were so supportive of one another the whole time. The best part is that I made lifelong friends. We went in not really knowing each other, and after getting home we still talk daily.”
“Team Massachusetts was in my opinion the epitome of a team,” said Team Mass coach Heather Fusco. “They all get along, work together, and cheer each other on. While performing their best gymnastics they also managed to make lifelong friendships.”
