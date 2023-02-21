SHARON — The Reading High boys basketball team got a pair of competitive games against unknown south shore opponents and came away with a split.
The Rockets participated for the second year in a row in the Davenport Classic at Sharon High. They lost to Walpole on Sunday, but came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat Dedham on Monday to stand at 12-7 on the season.
Junior Shea Donahue rescued Reading with his 3-point shooting. The 5-8 junior guard came off the bench and drilled three of his five from distance in the fourth quarter to swing open a close game to Reading’s favor as the Rockets beat Dedham, 66-61.
“(Donahue) can really shoot and today we went back to him a few times and they left him open and he knocked them in,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “He’s got confidence.”
For his efforts, Donahue (15 points) grabbed a spot on the All-Tourney team.
Reading had to survive a 41-point performance from Dedham’s top player Joey Mansour, who already had a handful of 30-point games this season, and was hard to stop early. The 6-2 swingman had 29 of his team’s 39 points by halftime but eventually was worn down by the Reading defense and had “only” 12 in the second half and none in the final 7:25 of the game.
“We scouted him, but he got hot, he’s a good player,” said Morrissey. “But, Aidan (Bekkenhuis) did a good job on him in the second half.”
Unlike Reading’s opening game with Walpole on Sunday, it got off to a good start and took a 15-10 lead late in the first quarter.
But, Dedham closed on a 7-0 run to take a 17-15 lead after one. Mansour scored 15 of his team’s 17 in the quarter on a combination of 3-pointers and nice inside moves to the hoop.
Reading’s Luke Benson helped the Rockets get back a five-point lead at 24-19 with a pair of hoops but them Mansour really went off. He went for 10 points in this stretch, spiced by a pair of threes to build Dedham its biggest lead of the game at 11 (37-26) with 2:02 left before halftime.
Reading clawed back with baskets by Hayes Littlefield (10 points off the bench), a 3-pointer from Bekkenhuis and a hoop from sophomore Jake Palm to get it to four. But, a put back at the buzzer by Dedham’s Eyram Kplorfia made it 39-33, Dedham at the break.
The Rockets forged a 41-41 tie within the first two minutes of the third quarter and the game stayed close the rest of the way, yet Dedham kept a small lead as the contest went into the final quarter.
Dedham went up 53-48 on a basket by Mansour, which proved to be his final points of the game, with 7:25 to play.
James Murphy and Littlefield made inside buckets but Dedham’s lanky 6-6 sophomore Alex Yukhymchak scored at the rim to give his team a 55-52 lead.
Donahue then made his first clutch three to tie it at 55 with just under five minutes to play.
Yukhymchak sank one of two free throws for a 56-55 Dedham lead but then Donahue stuck in the daggers.
The junior sharpshooter made back-to-back 3-pointers to put his team up 61-56 with under three minutes to play. Littlefield had a basket to extend it to 63-56 with 2:15 to play.
The Rockets then played solid defense to burn some clock. Kplorfia hit a late 3-pointer to get it to 64-61 but Reading’s Jack Murphy snuck away on the inbounds pass to make a layup just before the buzzer to account for the 66-61 final.
Reading will try for its 13th win, which would be the most for the program since winning 17 in 2012, when it is at Somerville on Wednesday for a 2 p.m. non-league game to conclude the regular season.
Walpole 62, Reading 48 — Reading came out flat in this game against Walpole on Sunday as it fell way behind early.
Walpole jumped out to an 11-0 lead from the jump and then swelled it to 16 points at 24-8 before Reading was able to get it to 31-23 by halftime.
But Walpole decimated the Rockets with a 21-3 third quarter to put this one safely away. Reading made it somewhat respectable with a 20-10 fourth quarter for the 16-point margin of defeat.
Aidan Bekkenhuis led Reading with 11 points while James Murphy had nine, all in the first half, as he kept the Rockets hanging around at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.