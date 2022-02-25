BURLINGTON — Burlington High School boys hockey coach Bob Conceison announced his retirement on Monday afternoon, wrapping up his career at the Ice Palace on Wednesday night with a 4-3 win against Medford in the consolation game of the 29th annual Ed Cahoon tournament.
Conceison, 70, who retired from teaching in 2010, leaves behind a legacy of success both on the ice and off.
In his 35 years behind the Burlington hockey bench, the Red Devils won two Division 1 state titles, 13 Cahoon tournament championships, and made six Super Eight appearances, including the finals back in 2008-09. He finished his hockey career with a record of 472-243-93.
Despite a down 7-14-1 season this year, the consistency has been there for the better part of his coaching career, so why now?
“I have been thinking of this for four or five seasons now and it’s just time,” said Conceison. “I think it may have happened last year if it was a normal season. All the signs were pointing to it this year. It really hit me around the time we had a couple of real strong games against Walpole and Melrose and that would have really got me going for next season and I realized I just didn’t have that thought about next year and it kind of hit me.”
Conceison fostered his talents on the ice as a goaltender at both Malden Catholic and further at Boston College, whereas he described himself, “a career backup.”
From there, he began teaching and then his coaching career at Malden Catholic.
He eventually ascended to varsity head coach at Malden Catholic, while transitioning his professional teaching life to Burlington High School.
It was at this time where Conceison became conflicted with his job as the head coach at Malden Catholic and teaching in a different community.
“When I had the head job at MC and was teaching in Burlington, I didn’t feel like I had the relationships with the kids,” said Conceison. “They ended adding a coaching position at Burlington alongside Ed Cahoon and I got to work with him for four years until I took over in 1986-87.”
While the early years were a bit of a struggle, the program took off in the 1990 season with a tournament bid and culminated with the program’s first Super Eight bid in 1993. It was then Conceison started to think about what a strong program he had the potential to build.
“It was really the year prior in 1992 when we won an epic Division 1 semifinal at the old Garden against Shawn Bates and Medford before we lost to a good Framingham team,” said Conceison. “I never aspired to be a Super Eight team but I always wanted us to be considered one of the best programs in Division 1.”
They certainly were one of the better programs in the 1990s and into the early 2000s, but the potential legacy took a turn in the road when Conceison took an interim assistant principal position at BHS, and stepped away from coaching in the 2003-04 season, a move that was short lived.
“I quickly learned that I didn’t want to be in that role and wanted back in hockey,” he said.
From there, Burlington became the model of consistency, producing 15 straight winning seasons highlighted by a Super Eight final appearance in 2008-09 (a 5-2 loss to Catholic Memorial) and back-to-back Division 1state titles in 2011 and 2012.
“We always have had a great junior varsity program and that was key to our success,” said Conceison of the program under his son Bobby Jr.’s direction. “We were always able to replace our seniors. Because of that, we always had an older team.”
Conceison was assisted by great coaches along the way and over that 15 season span of consistency his coaching staff of Steve Rolli (17 years), Donald Morgan (15 years) and Bobby Conceison, Jr. (12 years) were instrumental in his success.
When asked if he would like to see the Conceison name carry on the head coaching tradition, he said this.
“I would love to see the younger coaches get that opportunity,” he added. “I know that decision is up to the administration, and this will be a job people want. But our younger coaches have paid their dues and I would like to see them carry on the tradition.”
For Conceison, who also coached 12 years of girls varsity soccer and 10 years of golf, a position he plans on returning for next year, it hasn’t always been about the wins on the ice and on the field.
“You love to have success with results, and I got to coach some very elite hockey players but there’s more to it,” he said. “The biggest point of pride for me as a coach is when a player comes back and lets me know how things are going in their life and the positive impact that Burlington hockey had on them.”
While the man known as “Coach C” walks away from Burlington hockey, he knows he will never truly leave the game he left such a great impact on.
“I still have a lot to give whether it’s to players or coaches,” he concluded. “I will be involved in hockey some way. It’s just part of me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.