READING — After a two-year hiatus, the Reading High baseball team is poised to hit the ground running in 2021 with a deep squad that has kept in good baseball shape and has enjoyed excellent success with Senior Babe Ruth tournament teams in both of the past two summers.
It is clear that the Covid restrictions and rules that have been put on youth athletics in the state over the past year has not dampened the enthusiasm for baseball in Reading.
“We had 76 players try out for our three teams when some other area schools are seeing dropping numbers,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard, who is entering his seventh season with an 80-50 record. “We are extremely grateful for the high level of interest in baseball in our town.”
The late starting spring season has it disadvantages with a shorter pre-season and less games scheduled. However, it has allowed the team to practice outdoors with the more favorable weather and field conditions.
“We normally have a few scrimmages to sort out the lineup and pitching rotation,” said Blanchard. “With just one scrimmage this year we will be relying almost exclusively on practice reps for lineup decisions.”
The Rockets enter the season with 17 players (10 seniors, seven juniors) but only three with prior varsity experience.
Those three are co-captains Nick Marshall (a second-year captain), Steven Webb and Chris Shin.
All three lead by example and have been as dedicated to baseball as has been witnessed over the past 10-15 years.
Marshall and Webb were top-of-the-batting-order starters in 2019 and were poised for outstanding seasons in 2020. Shin’s physical and baseball development has been significant over the past two years and was ready to take over the shortstop duties last season.
Marshall, a strong left-handed hitter, had a legitimate shot at the being one of the program’s all-time home-run leaders but the chances have been diminished with the lost season and reduced 10-game regular-season schedule this year.
The Rockets will be enjoying the benefits of a deep pitching staff something that has been lacking over the past two seasons (played).
With the MIAA adopting the “Federation Baseball” rules this year (were originally scheduled to start in 2020), it will have a significant effect on how pitching rotations are handled.
The new pitch count restrictions combined with required “days’ rest” rules favor a team having quantity of solid arms versus relying on an elite arm.
This has been a particular disadvantage for Reading in the Middlesex League Liberty where the Rockets always seem to face the No. 1 elite arm twice a season that Belmont and Lexington have traditionally possessed.
“There are a lot of moving parts this year with the new Federation rule changes and the Covid protocols,” said Blanchard. “It is absolutely going to impact how we coach and make decisions. By far the biggest change for 2021 is the pitch count rules that have been adopted. Every coaching staff in the state is going to have to plan out their use of pitchers in a very deliberate and careful way.”
With the required new approach the Rockets should be able to roll out strong pitching every game and mix-in multiple arms.
Leading the way on the hill will be seniors Cullen McCadden, Conor Duggan, Billy Beneke and Shin. All except Shin will be making their varsity pitching debuts. However, they are not lacking experience as they have been a big part of the prior two summers’ success against strong and older competition.
Adding to that core will be senior Chris Angelou, and juniors Colin Ensminger, Evan Kerr and Dom Pucci.
The positional lineup will shake out like this, with positional rotations still to be determined.
Catchers: Nick Marshall, Ben Costa.
First base: Beneke, Kerr, Colin Murray.
Second base: Duggan, Brian Marshall.
Shortstop: Shin, Jacob Carter, B. Marshall
Third base: McCadden, Ensminger.
Outfield: Webb, Matt Ronyane, Carter, Luke Kilduff, Murray.
After Reading failed to make the MIAA tournament in 2019 for the first time in 26 years they are positioned well to start a new streak in 2021.
“In our first week, I have seen that our players have good skills and they have worked really hard to get into great shape,” said Blanchard. “That said, there is a large mental side to baseball and there are a lot of things that have to be developed to be a great team.
“Our goal is to build a great team and not just be a collection of good players,” he went on. “That will take time and will require the coaches and players to all be rowing in the same direction. I have confidence that we will take steps toward our goal quickly.“
The reduced league schedule will have the Rockets playing each of their Liberty Division rivals home-and-home for a total of 10 games followed by a Middlesex League end of year tournament. The MIAA is allowing a post-season baseball tournament this year which will include the last year of the sectional format.
The Rockets open up on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. at Winchester. They will then play Winchester at Moscariello Ballpark this Saturday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.