BURLINGTON — The annual Battle of Winn Street seemed destined for the last team to have the ball to win the game as the offenses marched up and down the field with ease in the first half.
However, it was the Burlington defense that rose to the challenge in the fourth quarter making two fourth-down stops to secure a 27-20 victory at Varsity Field on Friday afternoon. Sami Ahmed made the key stop on fourth-and-five on a Logan Wilson rush to give the Devils the chance to line up in victory formation.
“Sami (Ahmed) stepped up huge for us in the second half and certainly that last play.” said Burlington coach Dan MacKay. “We struggled a bit defensively in the first half, but we always talk about playing the next play and we tackled so much better in the second half and that was the difference.”
For the Tanners, it was a lost opportunity to start the young season at 2-0.
“With no time outs at the end we had to stay in the spread formation, and we couldn’t get those yards for a first down,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “They are a good offensive team, but it was almost like you had to hold serve. We ran it a lot last week and this week we had to mix things up more but just didn’t make those plays at the end. Logan (Wilson) threw it well in the first half so we need to do that a little more.”
The first half featured six drives, five of them resulting in points, the last one a drive that lasted just one play before halftime.
On the game’s opening drive, Burlington marched 67 yards on 13 plays, most of them on the ground featuring running back Khyle Pena (272 all-purpose yards) and running back John Hurley. The drive culminated on a one-yard quarterback keeper from Pena. An incomplete pass for the two-point conversion left the score at 6-0.
Woburn responded with an 11-play drive of its own with the key play a third-and-two conversion by Symon Sathler. He later finished the drive off with an eight-yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked, and the game was tied at 6-6.
Burlington responded quickly again attacking with the running game but mixing in a nice 17-yard pass play from Pena to Matt Pinkham. Pena added his only throwing touchdown of the day when he connected on a 12-yard pass to Shawn Pinkham to give Burlington the lead. Liam Brown added the PAT and Burlington led, 13-6.
Undeterred, the Tanners bounced back with a quick strike, parading down the field in seven plays.
Wilson completed a 20-yard pass to tight end Thomas Skeffington and after six effective runs to soften the defense, Wilson found Dylan McLaughlin on a 13-yard catch and run for a score. Ty Eller’s extra point was wide left.
The last scoring drive of the first half belonged to the Devils when Pena blasted in from one yard out with just six seconds remaining in the half. The failed extra point left Burlington leading 19-12 as the teams went into intermission.
Woburn opened the second half with an impressive march down the field, but the Burlington defense stopped a Logan Wilson keeper on fourth and goal.
After forcing a Burlington punt, the Tanners took their first lead of the game when a Sathler 20-yard run up the middle found pay dirt. Wilson connected with David Langlois on the pass attempt for the two-point conversion and the Tanners took a 20-19 lead with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
Burlington would respond with their final offensive answer, a 10-play, 65-yard scoring drive.
Pena completed pass plays to Shawn Pinkham (20 yards) and Hurley (13 yards) before cashing in his third rushing touchdown of the day, this one from a yard out. He took the conversion in himself for a 27-20 lead.
“What I love about him is the kid just loves football and he will do whatever you ask him to do.” said MacKay of his senior quarterback. “He is such a competitor and I trust him with the ball whether it is passing or running. He’s just awesome.”
As much as Pena did his part, the Devils had work to do and started by stopping Wilson on fourth and two at the Burlington 10-yard line where he was tripped up by Chris Jones.
Burlington could not ice the game, though, and was forced to punt on its final possession.
However, with no time outs, Woburn was limited in its attack and Ahmed delivered the final stop on a Wilson rush on fourth down near midfield to seal the victory.
Burlington is off to a 2-0 start much to the delight of MacKay and will face 2-0 Watertown next week.
“I knew these first two games were going to be difficult,” said MacKay. “I felt like we had a good summer and a good preseason, and I felt that if we competed and we didn’t make mistake we could be where we are right now.”
Woburn (1-1) will be at Arlington (1-1) on Friday night (7 p.m.) for its first Liberty Division game.
