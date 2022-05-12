It certainly was a challenge, but the Woburn High girls’ outdoor track team earned its fifth consecutive Middlesex League Liberty Division title.
Freshman Kate Sullivan, Cyndea Labissiere and Ruth Michel each recorded a pair of victories as the Tanners battled to an 80-56 victory over Arlington on Tuesday in their dual meet season finale at the Woburn High Track.
The Reading High boys’ outdoor track team is once again crowned as the Middlesex League Liberty Division champion as senior captain Michael Harden won a pair of individual victories and the Rockets posted nine event wins, including three sweeps en route to an 83-53 title-clinching win over Winchester on Tuesday at Winchester.
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK
Woburn 80, Arlington 56 — The Tanners finished the season unbeaten at 5-0 mark, and captured their 31st consecutive league victory.
“The girls have worked so hard this season, and it’s great to finish the season (undefeated) with a league title,’’ said Woburn coach Chris Keane. “Arlington was an incredibly competitive team. They gave us a very difficult meet and they are extremely talented.”
Sullivan, who won the 400 hurdles with a time of 71.6, also posted a victory in the 400 with a time of 62.8. Michel also recorded a victory in the long jump with a leap of 16-2 and followed with a winning performance of 34-0 in the triple jump. Labissiere, earned a win in the high jump, clearing the bar at a height of 4-10 and won the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.4.
Other key victories for the Tanners included Emma Patrissi in the shot put (31-7), Alivia Forrester in the 200 (26.9) and Nubia Pereira in the mile (5:25).
The 4x100 relay team of Colleen Curran, Riley Power, Alivia Forrester and Maria-Luciana Pineros came through with the victory and put up a winning time of 52.0. The 4x400 relay team of Pereira, Dangora, Naesha Jonathas and Grace Battista also earned a winning time of 4:21.3.
“The Woburn girls were tough all afternoon just as they have been all season,’’ said Keane. “When it comes down to it, it’s their toughness that outlasts their opponents.”
Reading 89, Winchester 47 — The Reading High girls’ outdoor track team ended it dual meet season in convincing with an 89-47 win over Winchester.
With the win, the Lady Rockets finished the dual meet season at 3-2. Overall, the Lady Rockets posted 12 victories in the meet.
Leading the way was Katie Caraco, who earned a pair of victories in the 110 hurdles and the triple jump. Caraco delivered a winning time of 17.5 in the 110 hurdles and also led a sweep with a winning leap of 31-5.5 in the triple jump.
Sedona Skendarian also won two events, winning the 100 (12.4) and the 200 (27.1).
Also, Jess Malley claimed the 400 in 43.8 while Jackie Caraco recorded a winning time of 78.05 in the 400 hurdles.
Brooke Golden delivered another solid performance in the high jump, clearing the bar with a winning height of 5-0. Sydney Cahill also placed first with a winning throw of 95-3 in the javelin. Claire Jenkins won the long jump at 16-0.
Liz Donahue once again shattered her own school record in the two-mile run, earning a winning time of 11:13.2 while both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams also claimed victories with times of 53.6 and 4:30.7 respectively.
“It was an incredible last (dual) meet,’’ said Reading coach Nancy Madden. “We had so many personal bests by all the girls. I can't tell how proud I am of all of them. The girls came to compete and I am so happy for them. Overall, it was a great meet with a lot of great performances.”
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK
Reading 83, Winchester 53 — The Rockets now have their sights set on the MSTCA Sectional Meet after securing the ML Liberty title.
“I am so proud and happy for our team,’’ said Reading coach Scott Price. “We proved that we wanted the league title to be in Reading and I am thrilled with the team’s performance. It was a complete team effort and so many athletes stepped up and contributed. It’s a great feeling to be able to successfully defend our league title outright.”
Harden won the spring double, taking the 100 in 11.05 and the 200 in 23.1.
Other key victories for the Rockets included Tyler Lloyd who led a sweep in the high jump, clearing the bar with a winning height of 6-0. In the triple jump, Devin Norris led another key Rocket sweep with a winning leap of 40-10. Jack Daugherty also led a third Rocket sweep in the 400 with a winning time of 52.5.
Connor Patterson, who battled injuries throughout the season, had a winning throw of 48-3 in the shot put followed by Liam Tierney’s winning toss of 115-5 in the javelin. Jack Quinn came in first in the 800 and the 4x400 relay team also recorded a winning time of 3:34.
Woburn 75, Arlington 61 — After a slow start to the season, Woburn High boys’ outdoor track team delivered a strong finish.
Kevin Kazadi earned a pair of throwing victories and the Tanners captured both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays en route to a 75-61 win over Arlington in their dual meet finale at Arlington on Tuesday. The Tanners finished the campaign with a 2-3 record.
“It was a tremendous ending to a great league schedule, with us defeating Arlington,’’ said Woburn coach Dan Mullen. “It again was a meet that went down to the wire, and each and every point made a difference in the outcome of the meet.”
Kazadi won both the shot put (49-2) and the discus (126-6) to get the field events off to a good start for Woburn.
Other victories for the Tanners included Joe Mahon, who won the 400 hurdles with a time of 60.4, and Alex Tran’s with a winning leap of 18-7 in the long jump.
Also, Karel Jeanlouis posted a winning time of 11.8 in the 100 meters and Duc St. Pierre guided a Tanner sweep in the 200 with a winning time of 23.4.
The 4x100 relay squad earned a winning time of 46.2 while the 4x400 team crossed with a winning time of 3:43.
