READING — Reading did just enough to squeak out a 3-1 win on Saturday morning against Woburn in a game ultimately decided by inches on two different occasions.
The first key moment in the game occurred in Reading’s at-bat in the bottom of the third, trailing 1-0. Chris Shin led off with a walk which brought Connor Duggan to the plate in an obvious bunting situation.
With Shin on the move to second base, Duggan popped up a bunt to right side of the infield which was dangerously close to being caught by Woburn pitcher Owen Ackerman which would have led to an easy double-up of Shin.
Ackerman’s hustle effort to reach the pop-up fell just short as he dove to make the catch and the ball just grazed off his outer glove.
“It was an aggressive play by the pitcher and I will take that all day long.” said Woburn coach Joe Wells. “But when you don’t end up making the play instead of a double play it ends up being the difference in the game.”
By the time the play was over the Rockets had runners at second and third with no outs, when it could have been two outs and nobody on-base.
That sequence led to Reading’s three runs and the only runs it scored in 13 innings in the two-game set versus the Tanners.
After Steven Webb walked to load the bases, Jacob Carter hit a soft line drive single into shallow right field to score what turned out to be the winning runs.
Webb and Carter then combined on a double steal with Webb scoring on the backend when the relay home bounced past catcher Mike Arsenault.
Reading squandered a chance for additional runs, when with runners on first and third base, Ackerman picked off the runner at first base and retired Reading’s four and five hitters on strikes.
“Owen really battled in that inning working his way out of what could been a much bigger inning and kept us close.” said Wells.
Woburn scored its only run in the first in a very fortuitous manner.
The game’s leadoff hitter Brett Stone swung and missed for strike three but the ball hit the front of the plate and ended up by the backstop, thus allowing him to end up at first base. Stone then moved around the bases on a stolen base and a fly ball tag-up to third base.
Shin was seemingly out of the inning when he had Stone picked-off third base but Reading mishandled the run-down allowing Stone to score.
The pitchers were in command for most of the day as there were only ive hits (one infield) combined for the two teams and 21 strikeouts.
“It (the hitting) is frustrating but it normally takes a couple of weeks at the start of the season to get the hitters going,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard. “It just feels awkward because with the late start its already mid-May.”
Woburn had a small threat in the fifth inning with a runner on second base and one out but that was snuffed out. Reading shortstop Brian Marshall elevated to snare a line drive off of Eric Paradis’ bat.
The Tanners threatened again in the sixth inning when Shin was removed from the game due to high pitch count with one out and a runner aboard following a lead-off walk.
Junior right-hander Dom Pucci was put in a stressful position in his debut varsity outing.
After retiring Damon Monks on a long fly ball to left center field, the next batter Jonathan Surrette walked.
That set-up the pivotal play in the game as lefty Connor Welch stepped into the box.
Welch drove a pitch that looked like a home run off that bat towards the 359-foot mark in right center field.
Webb, the Rocket centerfielder, got an early read on the ball and was perfectly positioned for it with his back inches from the fence calmly put the ball away for the third out.
“It looked like it was headed over the fence when it left the bat but Steven is a very good and confident center fielder and he put himself in a nice position to haul that in,” said Blanchard
In the seventh, Arsenault (two hits) reached for the third time on a lead-off walk but there was no further drama as Pucci dispatched the final three batters.
“I am happy with the win against a good program and bouncing back like we did,” said Blanchard. “Having three days of practice allowed us to work on some things that ended up helping us in situations that came up today.”
Both teams are back at it on Tuesday for the start of their next two-game sets. Reading is playing Belmont (in Waltham) and Woburn entertains Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.