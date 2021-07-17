TYNGSBORO — It is not that frustrating, since it is summer baseball, but the Woburn Summer Tanners really thought they would have at least one win by the middle of the July.
Instead, Woburn dropped to 0-4 with a 6-4 loss to Tyngsboro, last night, at Tyngsboro High.
The Tanners were trailing, 6-0, when they put up a furious rally in the top of the seventh. They had the tying runs on second and third when Scotty Moreau came on in relief of starter Josh Lesotski and got the final out on the first batter he faced.
Woburn just started a stretch of the season that will have it playing six games in nine days, including home games tonight against North Reading and Saturday night against Westford. All games start at 6 p.m. and home games are played at Carroll Field.
The Tigers touched up Tanners' starter Ryan Carta for two runs in the first and four in the second inning to take an early 6-0 lead.
Danny Parent led off the Tyngsboro first with a single, followed by singles from Ryan Manning and Jimmy O'Keefe to load the bases with no outs.
Andrew Duarte reached on an error, scoring Parent, and Manning came around to score from second on another error on the play. Carta buckled down and got the next three batters without allowing any more runners to score.
Scotty Moreau led off the Tiger second with a walk, but was quickly erased on a 6-3 double play. Carta had a tough time getting the third out.
Nick Ausiollo beat out an infield single and scored all the way from first on a double to deep left by Parent for a 3-0 Tyngsboro advantage. Manning walked and both runners scored on a misplayed ball in the outfield. O'Keefe made it 6-0 when he scored on a single Duarte.
Woburn got two runners on each of the first three innings, but could not get any of those runners across the plate agains Lesotski, a strong right-hander.
Ryan Lush led off the game with a double but never made it to third. Luke Gangi walked with two outs before Lesotski got the third out on a force at second.
In the second, Quinlan Vining reached on a swinging third strike when the ball got lost at the catcher's feet. Zach Roderick followed with a single to put runners on first and second with one out, but Lesotsky got the the next two Tanners to again retire the side with no damage done.
In the third inning, Danny DeFeo walked with one out, and Lush followed with his second hit to put runners on first and second. After a strikeout, Woburn tried to get two runners in scoring position for Owen Ackerman, but DeFeo was thrown out trying to steal third to end that inning.
Roderick came on to pitch to start the third inning and had a solid outing, pitching four shutout innings to give the Tanners a chance in the end.
He got off to a slow start with a couple walks to Lesotski and Moreau. The two moved to second and third on a wild pitch but were stranded as Roderick set down three in a row.
Roderick allowed just two hits, walked four and struck out four.
Lesotski breezed through the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, and was looking to complete the shutout in the seventh, when Woburn's offense suddenly came to life.
Lush began the inning with his third hit of the game. He went to second on a wild pitch and to third on a passed ball. Sean Venezia walked and stole second. One out later, Luke Gangi reached on an infield single, scoring Lush to break the shutout.
Jacob Wells also reached on an infield single, with Venezia scoring to make it 6-2. With two outs, Vining reached on yet another infield single, loading the bases.
An error at shortstop allowed Gangi to score, and Wells scored on a wild pitch as the runners moved to second and third. Moreau came in to relieve Lesotski and got Ryan Carta on a line drive to right to end the ball game.
Woburn will try again to get that first victory when it hosts those two games at Carroll Field, tonight and Saturday night.
