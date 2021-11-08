WOBURN — The Woburn High boys' soccer team came into the tourney with high hopes, bolstered by how well they played during the second half of the regular season.
Woburn came out flying in the first half of its MIAA Div. 2 state tournament first round game, scoring the game's first goal. However, Canton came back to score the next three goals in a 3-1 triumph, Saturday evening at Woburn High.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the first half to take a 2-1 lead. The Tanners had plenty of time and opportunities to tie the contest, but were unable to cash in. Canton scored the clinching goal with three minutes left in regulation.
"Give Canton credit, they were an excellent team," said Woburn coach Roy Gomes. "I knew they were going to be a good team against us. If we finish our chances it's a better game."
The Tanners were in control for the first 15 or so minutes, and they had some dangerous scoring chances that just missed their mark.
Then the game took a painful turn when Woburn striker Tobias Petrakosky, while battling along the end line trying to create a corner kick opportunity, got his foot caught in the turf as he fell down. The result was a serious ankle injury that required an ambulance to be called. Players from both teams and fans in the area were shook up over the unfortunate accident.
"It was a strange game," said Gomes. "Thirteen minutes in and we lose Toby to that broken (ankle), and I think that affected all of us."
After a lengthy delay, Woburn picked up where it left off, putting pressure on the Bulldog defense. Within two or three minutes, the Tanners scored. Kauan Gomes, took a pass from Rocco Gomes in front of the net. He trapped the ball, turned and fired it into the right side of the net for a 1-0 lead.
The goal seemed to wakeup Canton, and play began to trend down to the other end of the field. The Bulldogs had a free kick in the Woburn end, near the left sideline. Jake McCabe took the free kick, and Erik Valdovinos made the perfect head flick, deflecting the kick inside the right post to tie the game at 1-1, midway through the half.
About five minutes later, Canton struck again, while in transition. A ball was sent from the Bulldog end down the right sideline. The ball got over the head of the Tanner outside back and Valdovinos collected it cleanly. As center back Will Comeiro went to challenge, Valdovinos crossed the ball to a wide open Jacob Crugnale, who one-touched it into the open left side of the net.
After the Tanners took a timeout, they nearly tied the game when Jack Parece redirected a cross just over the crossbar. Canton nearly added a third goal but Woburn goalie Bryan Santos came up with the clutch save.
Less than seven minutes into the second half, the Tanners had a golden opportunity to tie the game when they were awarded a penalty kick. But the player who took the kick rocked the ball off the left post. The rebound came right back to him and he shot it into the left side of the net, but on penalty kicks, the shooter cannot be the first player to touch the ball when it hits off the post. The goal was disallowed.
Woburn kept working hard and hustling, creating chances but lacked success in finishing them, including an absolute rocket off the foot of Chris Araujo that hit off the top of the crossbar and went over the net.
Rocco Gomes made a nice play to deny Canton a certain third Canton goal, but the Bulldogs finally did get that goal from Valdovinos, off a pass from Dylan Baird, with three minutes left in regulation.
"It was a battle and you could see us running out of energy," said Roy Gomes. "We were trying to do everything, and they (Bulldogs) were well-organized. They kept a lot of guys back once they got the lead and It was tough to break them down, even though we got the ball in there a few times."
The result left the Tanners full of disappointment and frustration after they had visions of winning at least a game or two.
"It's a shame, the boys are better than this," said Gomes. "They deserved better, but that's sports. Sometimes it doesn't go your way. You have to keep trying to persevere through everything that happens to you."
The unhappiness was mixed with pride for how the Tanners progressed as a team throughout the season.
"I'm very proud of them, they battled through everything," said Gomes. "A lot of them have these injuries that they battle through."
In the end, Woburn can only see the season as a success, despite the first round loss to a lower seed. The Tanners competed with some great teams along the way.
"It was a great season for us," said Gomes. "We played so much good soccer. Our game is getting better every time we train, every time we get together. Things are looking up for Woburn. I'm proud of them. I can't wait to get started again next year."
The Tanners graduate a sizable portion of its starting lineup, but Woburn will be ready to go come next September.
