WOBURN — This Saturday’s season-opening football game, Arlington at Woburn, has been postponed due to a positive Covid case in the Arlington program. The Tanners were to host the Spy Ponders in a 1:30 p.m. kickoff but that game is now off.
According to Woburn head coach Jack Belcher, the Tanners would still like to play someone this Saturday but it may have to be in the Middlesex League. ML administrators have been reluctant to have any of their schools athletic teams play outside the league during this pandemic.
“Our only hope to play may be if there is a case in the Freedom Division,” said Belcher. “Then we could possibly play the other team. So we’ll stay ready and continue to practice like we have a game on Saturday.”
There is some talk perhaps of playing Framingham it was learned on Tuesday morning as both programs had opponents cancel games on them.
