WINCHESTER — Thursday night's matchup between the Burlington and Winchester High football teams was only interesting in that it featured two teams who were each coming off the first victory of their seasons.
The Red Devils seemed to get more out their initial victory as they kept it going with a 41-7 domination of the Red & Black, at Knowlton Stadium.
Burlington had three players Winchester could not stop when it was needed. Red Devil quarterback Ronan Noke ran for two touchdowns and threw two touchdown passes to the game's leading receiver, Sammy Doherty. Noke rushed 7 times for 68 yards, and completed 9 of 14 passes for 217 yards. Doherty torched the Red & Black secondary with 7 catches for 187 yards.
Running back Adam Eldeeb was a consistent force throughout for Burlington, rushing 16 times for 125 yards. He also had two touchdown runs for the Devils (2-8).
Winchester was encouraged, in the first quarter, when running back/quarterback Derek Gianci (14-130) answered Burlington's first touchdown with an 84-yard touchdown gallop, but that would turn out to be one of the few offensive highlights in the contest for the Red & Black (1-8).
"I guess we can chalk this one up to a little bit of immaturity, inexperience where we don't know how to respond in certain situations," said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski. "We just made too many silly mistakes to win."
Burlington got the ball first and the Devils drove 55 yards on eight plays. Eldeeb had runs of 14, 15 and 12 yards along the way before Noke ran it in from the eight to give the Red Devils a 7-0 lead. Kicker Josh Pupa was five of six on conversion kicks.
Gianci started at running back, but was at quarterback when he saw something he liked with the Burlington defense. He took the snap and went right up the middle, and had the Devil defense by the time he was 15 yards down field. He continued the rest of the way into the end zone and Ollie Wickramsinghe tied the game at 7-7.
The Devils went to work on Winchester's defensive secondary on their next possession, which began at their 8. Noke went up top on the first play and hit a wide open Doherty for 53 yards, although Burlington lost 15 of those yards for a taunting penalty. After a 9-yard run by Roke, he went up top again and hit Doherty on a 45-yard touchdown pass and a 14-7 lead, with 1:23 left in the first quarter.
A 20-yard punt return had the Devils starting their first drive of the second quarter at midfield. Noke went right back to Doherty for completions of 16 and 12 yards, and completing the trifecta with a 22-yard touchdown connection for a 21-7 lead, which is what the score remained through halftime.
"We have inexperienced players in certain positions and it rears its ugly head from time to time," said Dembowski. "Again, we need to get as many snaps as we can."
Winchester started the third quarter with a bang, as Gianci ripped off a 44-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, giving the Red & Black a first down at the Burlington 35. On fourth and three from the 28, Gianci tried to go through the whole Devil defense, but came up a yard short at the 26.
It took Burlington only three plays to cover the 74 yards and build on its lead. Eldeeb carried for three yards, Noke through to Doherty for 28 yards, and Eldeeb ran the rest of the way for 43 yards and a 27-7 lead with 6:44 left in the third.
It was pretty evident, at this point, the Red & Black was not going to be able to build on the momentum of their 45-28 win over Arlington, two weeks ago.
"We got some things done but we don't have the maturity and experience to come back and do it again with the same effort, the same intensity, the same focus," said Dembowski. "We did not have all those pieces in place tonight. We just have to keep coaching."
A partially blocked punt helped give Burlington good field position for the second touchdown of the third quarter. Noke used his legs this time, on the 35-yard drive. He had a 25-yard run, and then a 10-yard touchdown run for the 34-7 Red Devils lead at the end of three.
In the fourth quarter, a fumbled snap on a punt attempt led to another short field with which Burlington was the beneficiary. The Devils started at the 30, and on third and one, Eldeeb took off on a 21-yard touchdown run for the 41-7 final.
The remainder of the contest was played on running time.
The Red & Black are headed to Fenway Park, the night before Thanksgiving Day, to face Woburn. The Red Devils host Bedford on Thanksgiving morning (10 a.m.) at Varsity Field.
