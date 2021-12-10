WINCHESTER — The Winchester High girls' basketball team has been improving for a few years now.
But, it is tough to make inroads when you play in the Middlesex League Liberty Division, where the other five teams are virtually all tournament candidates, and the ML Freedom Division is pretty good, as well.
Red & Black coach Sam Mosley has been a positive influence in her brief tenure with Winchester, and with an experienced and increasingly talented lineup, the Red & Black may be ready to get into the middle of the pack in a quest for a tournament berth and perhaps compete for a top spot in the division.
First and foremost though, the players and coaches are excited to have fans back in the stands, after a year when almost no one other than game officials were allowed in to witness the action during the pandemic year.
Whether the crowd is supporting Winchester or its opponent, the players feed off the energy that is generated with fan support.
"We are very excited for the upcoming season and to have fans back in the stands," said Mosley. "We are still seeing who gels together the best, so the starting lineup won’t be determined until later this week."
The lineup should be close to becoming finalized as the Red & Black open their season, Friday night, with a non-league game at Waltham.
Winchester has four players with at least three years experience, including senior captains Ava Ciaccio, Carmen Kelcourse and Isabella Ryan. Ciaccio is a starting forward, Kelcourse a starting point guard, and Ryan a starting shooting guard.
"We will be looking for strong leadership from our three senior captains, on and off the court," said Mosley. "That will help this team come together and work as a unit."
Junior Cecilia (Ceci) Kelcourse is the other third-year player, and she will also be in the backcourt picture for Winchester. Seniors Anna Kelly and Sofia Rich are second-year players who will be looking for increased minutes this season.
The Red & Black are also happy to welcome back sophomore Emily Collins, who was a high-impact player as a freshman, leading Winchester in both scoring and rebounding.
The Red & Black have six new players with senior Naia Daley, junior Claire English, and sophomores Katie Kavanaugh, Tatum Kenrich, Brooke Schrule and Sadie Stone.
"We have a strong sophomore class who are eager to help the team," said Mosley. "Everyone comes into the gym ready to put in the work and hopefully as a team can move up in the Middlesex League this year."
While wins were scarce, last year, Winchester was in several close games, none more memorable than at Arlington, where the Red & Black had the lead in the final minute of the game and were on the verge of a shocking upset when Claire Ewen rallied the Spy Ponders in the final seconds.
"We had a good amount of close games, last year, where we struggled down the stretch to close out games," said Mosley. "This off season, the girls participated in a summer league and a preseason tournament which hopefully has helped them get into the mindset of finishing games strong. The girls have the confidence and the drive to go out every game and work hard to try and get the win. We want to compete in any game that we play."
Winchester has the pieces in place to go forward, and several top players from around the league, last year, have graduated and moved on, including the entire Arlington starting lineup. The Red & Black will try and put their experience and ability to move the ball and defend to try and manufacture more wins this season.
"There are many challenges that lie ahead of us," said Mosley. "But we are in a good place and ready to get back on the court and compete."
The first of two non-league games with the Hawks is Friday night (7 p.m.) in Waltham at Doctor Cohn Gym. Winchester opens up the Middlesex League portion of the schedule, Tuesday night (6 p.m.), in the first half of a girls-boys doubleheader with Belmont at Wenner Field House on Coach Lyons Court.
