WILMINGTON — After a dramatic ending to the fourth quarter sent the game into overtime, the Woburn High boys' basketball team put it altogether in overtime, scoring 12 points while shutting out Wilmington to take a 62-50 triumph, Tuesday night at Cushing Gym.
The victory ends a five-game losing streak for the Tanners, and improves their record to 3-8 (2-6 ML). The Wildcats, who seemed to have nothing left in the tank for overtime, are still winless at 0-10 (0-8).
"The most important thing is that we won tonight, we won the next game," said Woburn second-year coach Randy Parker. "After Friday, we talked about everything, including how much time we had left with the seniors, and to appreciate what we have as a team."
The Tanners built a double-digit lead in the third quarter and seemed to be in control, that was until Wilmington heated up from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter.
It looked like Woburn would still eke out a win in regulation until Tiago Gomez hit a 3-pointer from the left elbow while getting fouled, with eight seconds left. Gomez completed the four-point play to tie the score at 50-50 and the Tanners missed two shots before the final buzzer of regulation sounded.
Woburn took a 53-50 lead in overtime on a Dominic Cafarella free throw and a Brett Tuzzolo bucket. Cafarella then came up with back-to-back blocked shots to demoralize Wilmington and further the momentum of the Tanners.
JJ Merlain, who had a great game with a team-high 23 points, scored the next two baskets as Woburn pulled away to the win.
"Our guys could have folded after the four-point play, we certainly didn't see that coming, but we moved on and shut them out in the overtime," said Parker. "It looked like we had more gas in overtime. We've been there."
Both teams came out firing in the first quarter. Woburn moved out to a 13-3 lead on two threes and eight points from Tuzzolo, and one 3-pointer and five points from Merlain.
Wilmington tried to keep pace with 3-pointers from Gomez (17 points), Ben Marvin and Austin Harper.
It was 17-12 in favor of the Tanners after one, and then a defensive tug of war in the second quarter went slightly to the Wildcats, who trailed by three at the half, 23-20.
Wilmington scored the first points of the third quarter to take a 24-23 lead. Forward Ayden Balter made a nice interior pass to Harper for one basket and then scored the next one to put his team in front.
From there, Woburn scored the next 13 points over much of the remainder of the third quarter. Cafarella and Michael Sullivan got it started with individual free throws, then Dillon scored on a drive to the basket. Two more free throws from Cafarella was followed with a Sullivan dish to Merlain for a 31-24 lead, and a Wilmington timeout.
Merlain kept it going with another hoop, and a trey from the right side, and all of a sudden the Tanners had a 12-point lead, 36-24.
It was 36-25 going into the fourth when Merlain hit another shot from beyond the arc, putting Woburn up by 14 (39-25).
Harper answered the latest Merlain 3-pointer with one of his own, and with the score 41-28, the Wildcats put together a 13-2 run to get it down to a two-point game, 43-41. Gomez really got it going with back-to-back threes, and Balter contributed two free throws and a successful basket-and-one. Gomez hit a short jumper in the lane to make it 43-41.
"It's almost like we packed it in and wrapped it up before it was over," said Parker. "We harp on not doing that but it has happened a couple times this year. We usually take it quarter by quarter, possession by possession, and we really dug deep in that overtime."
The Tanners came through at the free throw line over the last two minutes of the fourth quarter, hitting 7 of 10, which left them with a 50-46 lead with 16 seconds remaining. Eight seconds later, Gomez struck with his four-point play.
"Our captains stepped up tremendously, I don't think they came out at all," said Parker, of Tuzzolo and Liam Dillon. "And we made a lot of big free throws in the end."
Led by Cafarella (no field goals, but 11 of 16 from the line), Woburn was 6 of 8 from the line in overtime.
The Tanners will be at Belmont, Friday night (5:30 p.m.) inside Wenner Field House on Paul Lyons Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.