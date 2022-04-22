WOBURN — The Woburn High girls' lacrosse team got its third one-goal victory of the season, this time thanks to some great goaltending by junior Amber Hayden.
Hayden stopped seven of eight shots in the second half, allowing the Tanners to rally from a 4-2 deficit to defeat Framingham, 6-5, Thursday at Woburn High.
Sophomore Riley Morgan was the offensive star for Woburn with a hat trick and four points, while defender Amanda Palmisano, a senior co-captain, went on offense in the second half, scoring one goal and assisting on Morgan's eventual game-winner.
The Tanners are now 4-2 overall, on the season, 2-0 in Middlesex League Liberty.
"Amber has been playing great and coming up huge for us," said Woburn coach Maggie Meagher. "She's really been keeping us in these games."
Morgan scored the first goal just 14 seconds into the game. She emerged with the ball after the opening draw, charged through the Flyer defense and fired a shot past goalie Mason Puumala. A Framingham defender was flattened as Morgan made her shot, but it was ruled she was too late moving over to draw the charge.
The Flyers tied the game a little over two minutes later when Sophie Perlman scooped up a rebound and put it past Hayden.
A little over a minute later, Framingham took the lead on a nice passing combination between Mikal Franklin and Olivia Robitaile, at 20:43.
The Flyers did a good job on the draws in the first half and had a majority of the possession, but they would not score for another 18 minutes, thanks in part to the Woburn defense and Hayden, who made six saves on 10 shots on goal.
Senior co-captain Abbie Lowry tied the game at 2-2 with 3:44 left. A minute later, Framingham was back in front on a goal by Robitaile. The Flyers closed out the half with Perlman finishing off a feed from Sophia Scalzi with just 10 seconds left, making it 4-2 at the break.
"We are still making mistakes and when we make mistakes, our heads go down," said Meagher, on the Tanners' first half. "More than anything, I want these girls to know that they are playing great and to keep their heads up. The skills are going to come. The skills will come."
Sophomore Kayla Buback took a backhander to the face from a Framingham player's stick. The Flyer got two minutes and a yellow card, while Buback sat out the last 15 minutes of the half icing her bruise. Buback returned to start the second half and cut the lead to one, 4-3, with a goal off a free position.
Less than two minutes later, Palmisano took a pass from Morgan in the middle, and fired a shot from the left side inside the left post.
"Amanda came up huge today, she's got some confidence as our senior defender," said Meagher. "She came into the draw to spice things up a bit and I think that's something that really helped."
Soon after Woburn tied it up, Hayden set the tone for the rest of the game with a great point-blank save on a Franklin free position shot.
Hayden made a few more saves before Franklin did convert on another free position shot, giving Framingham a 5-4 lead with 13:24 left.
Five minutes later, Morgan scored her second goal to tie the game at 5-5. Morgan completed her hat trick and gave Woburn the 6-5 lead at 5:22, with the pass coming from Palmisano.
"I think that the maturity we have, even though we have a young team, is pulling us through these close games," said Meagher. "Abbie with her goal, and Ali (McEleney) supporting on the attack, as well."
Hayden made three more saves down the stretch before the Tanners were able to regain possession and run out the clock with their stall.
"Those saves she has been making are goals for the other team, and we need that," said Meagher. "She's doing a great job back there and showing tremendous leadership. She's piloting our team right now, from the back."
The Tanners don’t play again until hosting Reading next Wednesday (4 p.m.).
