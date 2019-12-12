READING — Winning six of 13 meets two years ago gave the Reading High boys swim team hope for improvement last year, but a lack of depth in most events stunted any progression forward.
The Rockets managed to win just three league meets and a non-league meet to finish fourth in the seven-team Middlesex League with a 3-3 league record and a 4-8 record overall.
Now the Rockets may still be hard-pressed to improve on last year’s four-win total, considering the squad lost three to graduation, and three others who either transferred to another school or decided not to return, including standout Scott Spear who is taking this year off.
The good news is that Reading does have 12 swimmers back from last year’s team and 18 swimmers on the team overall, which gives the team some added depth and experience that should keep the Rockets competitive.
“We have a very young team this year, with five freshmen to begin with and a new sophomore, but honestly we really don’t know what we have,” said 82-year-old, 29th-year head coach Ken Holbrook. “I feel this will be a year of development for us, when we will try new kids in almost every event and see what we can develop for next year. So I look at this year as a building year for next year.”
Holbrook feels the Rockets will likely be most competitive in the breaststroke, the backstroke, and the butterfly, given the strengths of the returning swimmers. But he is still uncertain what events the newcomers will make the biggest impact.
“I have some fairly decent breaststrokers especially Alex Gornovoi, and Olivier Nagrabski will probably qualify for the states in both the backstroke and the butterfly,” said Holbrook. “But overall it’s hard to tell what we’ll be strongest in, since there’s more we don’t know about this team than what we do know.”
With so much uncertainly this year, Holbrook feels another middle-of-the-pack finish is the most likely scenario for the Rockets this year, with the potential to exceed expectations.
“Last year we won three league meets and finished in fourth place, so I feel we’ll probably finish around there again this year,” said Holbrook. “I hope we’re more competitive, but we just don’t have much depth anywhere. Our swimmers have been working hard so far, and newcomers have been willing to learn. So if our seniors can qualify for the states in at least one event as they did last year we may be more competitive this year, but I’m not certain that will happen for us.”
Reading will try to become more competitive this year behind the efforts of its three senior captains, Alex Gornovoi in the breaststroke and 50 and 100 freestyles, Olivier Nagrabski in the backstroke, the butterfly, and the 50 and 100 freestyles, and Matt Smith in the breaststroke, the individual medley, and the 50 and 100 freestyles. Also freshman Sean Tesoro, who Holbrook considers one of the three top swimmers on the team, will help Reading be competitive in the backstroke and 50 and 100 freestyles.
Reading will begin the regular season on Saturday when it hosts Belmont at the Burbank Pool (7 p.m.).
Returning swimmers: Seniors – Alex Gornovoi (captain, breaststroke, 50, 100 freestyles); Olivier Nagrabski (captain, backstroke, butterfly, 50, 100 freestyles); Matt Smith (captain, (breaststroke, individual medley, 50, 100 freestyles). Juniors – Josh Bedingfield (50, 100 freestyles); Isak Lam (50, 100 freestyles); Steve Sayman (breaststroke, individual medley); Joe Shurland (50, 100 freestyles); Kevin Upton (500 freestyle); William Xia (500 freestyle). Sophomores – Mike Agahigian (50, 100 freestyles); Parker Devlin (50, 100 freestyles, backstroke, diving); Wes Lewin (breaststroke, individual medley, 50, 100 freestyles).
Promising newcomers: Sophomore – Zach Nichols (50, 100 freestyles). Freshmen – Sean Tesoro (50, 100 freestyles, backstroke); Ian Green (50, 100 freestyles, backstroke); Owen Magoon (50, 100 freestyles, breaststroke); Ayush Mitra (50, 100 freestyles); Evan Wachira (50, 100 freestyles).
