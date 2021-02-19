BURLINGTON — After a scoreless first half of hockey, the Burlington girls hockey team exploded for five second-half goals en route to a 5-1 victory over Reading on Wednesday night in the first round of the Middlesex League playoffs at the Burlington Ice Palace.
It was a relatively quiet first period with the teams exchanging just a few quality scoring chances. The best bid was when Reading junior Maddie Rzepka rang the far post behind Burlington goalie Colleen McMakin (21 saves on the night).
As the second period wore on, it appeared the game was headed for a low scoring affair to the end but the Lady Devils the struck for two goals in a span of ten seconds.
Senior captain Shannon McDonald pounced on a loose puck in the slot and slid a backhander past Reading goalie Casey Machera for a 1-0 lead. McDonald was a force on both ends of the ice for the Lady Devils all night.
“Shannon (McDonald) is aggressive and we talked about the one thing she really does well is skate,” said Burlington coach Rick Sheehan. “I told her and her line to play dump and run hockey and crash the net and good things will happen.”
Freshman Shea McDonald doubled the lead just 10 seconds later with an unassisted marker.
Reading answered less than two minutes later when senior captain Morgan Fichera fired a shot past the blocker side of McMakin to cut the deficit to one.
Senior Alexia Hamilton extended the lead to two when she buried a chance at the right post on a rebound bid to give the Lady Devils a 3-1 lead.
Eighth-grader Caitlyn Tremblay extended the lead to 4-1 on yet another net drive when she finished at the left post set up by Lexi MacKinnon and Shea McDonald.
“There were no real pure goal-scorer goals from us tonight,” said Sheehan. “We just talked about getting pucks to the net. We didn’t have a lot of good scoring chances, so we started throwing pucks to the net and got some ugly goals.”
Shea McDonald added an empty-net goal late in the third period to close out the scoring.
