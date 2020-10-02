WINCHESTER — One of the byproducts of the COVID-19 pandemic is the lack of an MIAA tournament in the 2020 season, so the Winchester High boys’ soccer team is just going to have to live with the fact it will be the defending MIAA Div. 2 EMass (Div. 2 state) champions for another year.
The down side is the Sachems are in fact built to make a solid run at another Div. 2 title, but they, like every team that will be taking the field in October, extremely happy to be playing at all.
Of course, the story of the preseason is getting used to the restrictions placed on players and teams in order for the season to go forward, while keeping everyone involved safe from contacting and spreading the coronavirus.
They include no heading the ball, no deliberate body contact with the opposition, no throw-ins, no corner kicks, and goalies not being able to send the ball in the air beyond midfield. Masks shall be worn at all times, with players able to get some relief when they are 10 yards away from another player during stoppage, as well as during breaks, which will include halves being broken up into quarters, and halftime.
“There’s obviously tactical changes you have to make do to the new rules,” said Winchester coach Vinnie Musto. “No heading is going to be interesting, both offensively and defensively. Overall I think we as team have adjusted well and hopefully our preparation shows on match day.”
With all 10 games staying within the Middlesex League Liberty, a divisional title can still be the challenge and playing in this division will always be highly competitive, no matter the rules.
“We try not to put importance on the long term goals,” said Musto. ”Our focus continues to be working our hardest at training in preparation for match day, and putting our best versions of ourselves, individually and collectively, on the field for all 80 minutes when match day arrives. Focusing on and living in the moment.”
The Sachems graduated eight seniors from the state championship squad, but 19 are returning, and they also have a couple interesting additions.
Leading the 2020 squad are senior captains Diego Diaz, Ben Von Halle, Dylan Ross, Jonathan DeOliveira and Jack Preston. All five will start and give Winchester an excellent jumping-off point to start the season.
Diaz is a fourth-year player coming off a season where he made EMass All-Star, Middlesex League 12 All-Conference after finishing second in the league in scoring. Von Halle is another fourth-year player who has been a Middlesex League All-Star, and a top-five scorer in the league the past two seasons.
Ross also made the Middlesex League Liberty All-Star team, last year, and will be building off that for this year. Preston and DeOliveira, who had his season hampered by injuries, a year ago, will continue to make Winchester a formidable opponent.
There are 11 other seniors on the Sachems, headed by third-year player John Blumsack and second-year player Idman Hodzic. First-year goalie Ryan Fujii arrived from California and will compete with second-year sophomore Brendan Ross for playing time.
The rest of the seniors include second-year players Alex Bowers, Jonathan Chun, Braden Hurd, Nikitas Menounos, Ryan Sekino and Max Wasserman, plus first-year seniors Lucas Gagne and William McGeehan.
The other classes are far thinner, but no less prominent. The juniors are led by third-year players Brian Shen and use Munson. Jonah Barry, Max Durand-Morris and David Dodge are second-year varsity players.
Second-year player Andrew Bowers and debuting Adam Stewart complete the sophomore class, and Henry Wasserman is the lone freshman to make the squad, which hints at his talent on a 25-player squad.
“We are very lucky to have the opportunity to play a season, albeit a shortened one,” said Musto. “Not every team has this opportunity, so with that comes a lot of appreciation for our season. We’re very thankful our players, seniors, especially - have this season to put themselves on display, get noticed, and hopefully sign with colleges that are the right fit for them and vice versa. It will be a very successful season, no matter our record, if we can get that accomplished.”
Because of PSATs, this Saturday’s opener will begin at 2:30 p.m., at Knowlton Stadium, against Reading. The following Saturday, the teams will play again at Hollingsworth Field at RMHS.
This is the pattern the schedule will follow for the next eight weekends, with games also being played on Columbus Day and Veterans’ Day, as the Sachems navigate the highly-competitive Middlesex League Liberty division.
