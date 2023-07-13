WOBURN — The Woburn High softball team will have a new head coach for the first time in over 20 years as Courtney (Nelson) Sigsbury is stepping down after an incredible run.
The news broke on June 28 that Sigsbury, 49, was not going to coach any longer, but she has so much to be proud of in her 21 years at the helm.
In her 21 seasons she led her teams to a 283-149 (.655) record and had a total of six Middlesex League titles including this past season in 2023 where the Tanners made it all the way to the Elite 8 of the MIAA Division 1 tournament.
In addition to that, 19 of her 21 teams made the tournament over her time as head coach including the last 17 in a row.
Sigsbury was filled with gratitude while describing her time at Woburn and was filled with emotion when describing what some of her favorite moments were.
Family is huge to her and she was so proud to coach alongside her husband Duane for the past two seasons, as well as her 17-year-old son Dylan helping as well.
“I have loved these past two seasons being able to coach with my husband and having Dylan with us running game changer,” said Sigsbury. “I have loved watching so many former players become successful women, many with families of their own now with kids. The 2023 team wins over Burlington to win the Middlesex (Liberty), and the upset win at Lincoln-Sudbury really stands out mostly because they were big upsets and the team was so excited.”
Speaking of family, Sigsbury’s biggest role model in her life was her dad Rocky Nelson who was a legendary football coach at Woburn for 47 years as an assistant and then head coach.
“I grew up with the greatest role model,” said Sigsbury. “You know it's funny because he is a legendary football coach and he coached girls little league softball for years. My dad was, and still is, a hero to me in so many ways. He taught me how to work hard as a coach. You can never be comfortable because there is always more to learn. I learned from him how to really genuinely care about your athletes and team.”
She modeled her coaching style after him and even though he passed away back on Dec. 2, 2018, she knew he was always looking down on her and would be nowhere without the support of him and her mother Alison.
“So much more goes into coaching then just the x’s and o’s,” said Sigsbury. “My dad always went above and beyond for his players. I tried to always be the person and coach that made him proud. Since I was little I just wanted to be like my dad. It has to be known that my dad and I have been so blessed to have our careers be so successful because of my mom. She is the unsung hero behind all of it. She has allowed us to do what we love because she picks up so much of the behind the scenes grinds and has always been to every game supporting us.”
Sigsbury started playing softball from the young age of six when she started in Woburn Little League and she instantly fell in love with the game from there. Her dad coached her and worked with her on being a pitcher.
“I played for Marie Scalesse for four years on the varsity team,” said Sigsbury. “A Woburn great Nick Bowers worked pitching with me throughout high school and then I played for two years at Regis College. Then in the following winter, Marie (Scalesse) called me to say there was a freshman coaching opening, and would I be interested. I coached freshman for her then coached JV for a few years. After that, the varsity job opened up and the rest is history.”
Sigsbury went out during her last season with a bang as her 2023 team ended with a 19-4 record, accomplished so many goals and made it to the final eight teams in Division 1 before falling to a tough Taunton team.
Sigsbury couldn’t have drawn it up any better than to go out with a very special team that made her so proud.
“This team was amazing with lots of hard work on their part,” said Sigsbury. “We are very demanding and they responded, but just continued to work even harder. They had heart and I loved watching their energy on the bases and in the field, all the girls had signs on the bench when they got on base. It was an absolute joy to see and be a part of. Especially because the team chemistry just kept getting better with each game. I told my girls there are not any other 14 I wanted to go out with. It was destiny this year and we are family.”
Sigsbury felt like this was the best time to walk away as she wants to spend more time with her family and watch her son Dylan play sports as well as her niece and nephew, but she has years of memories to look back on and she is so thankful for that.
“Family time was my main reason for wanting to retire,” said Sigsbury. “Dylan is transferring to Woburn after two successful years at Austin Prep. It's time to be his mom full-time. He wants to play a sport in the spring. I have my nephew Quinn and my niece Ali who I can see play and spend more time with too.”
Sigsbury will miss it, but has so many fond memories and experiences that she will take with her forever.
“I will miss the day-to-day interaction with the girls,” said Sigsbury. “All the funny inside jokes we have and I will miss the competitive game situation and motivational talks. I will miss working for the best boss in (athletic director) Jim Duran. He has been so great to me. I will miss colleagues and coaches who have become friends. But, mostly all the athletes that become like daughters.”
Though this is an end of era for Sigsbury, she along with her father, will always be remembered as two of the greatest in Woburn history.
“It has been a surreal 20-plus years and I have been beyond lucky and blessed to coach in the city I grew up in and love with tons of support,” said Sigsbury.
