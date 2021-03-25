WOBURN — The Woburn High boys indoor track meet got its season off to a dominating start, as the Tanners won nine events, including three sweeps, and three one-two finishes, to cruise to a convincing 78-22 victory over Arlington, in a virtual meet held outdoors on Monday at the Woburn High track for the Tanners.
Arlington held its virtual meet at Arlington High School on Saturday.
The Tanners swept the 300, the high jump, and the shot put, and went one-two in the hurdles, the 1000, and the two mile, to win the meet with relative ease. Arlington won just three events, the dash, the mile, and the long jump.
“I felt we ran awesome today,” said Woburn coach Chris Keane. “It was a little disappointing that they didn’t have competition to go against, but they went out and ran as hard as they could.”
For Woburn, Matt McCabe led sweeps in winning the 300 (38.2) and the shot put (34-5). Other event winners for Woburn were Adam Murphy in the hurdles (8.8), James Carriere in the 600 (1:33.0), Sean Sullivan in the 1000 (2:54.4), Christian Val in the two mile (11:19.6), and Dayan Anis in the high jump (5-6).
The Tanners also won both the 4 x 200 (1:38.4) and 4 x 400 (3:53.2) relays.
“James Carriere is just a sophomore and ran exceptionally well in the 600,” said Keane. “Dayan Anis jumped a personal best in the long jump, and Adam Murphy, a newcomer, ran really well in the hurdles. The kids took the meet seriously and ran hard, and for the first time out here they did great.”
Woburn will next be in action on Thursday versus Reading.
Girls Meet
Woburn 80, Arlington 20 — The Woburn girls team also got its season off to a good start, as the Tanners won 10 events, including four sweeps, and two one-two finishes, to coast to a convincing 80-20 victory over Arlington.
The Tanner girls swept the dash, the 600, the 1000, and the high jump, and went one-two in the hurdles and the 300, to win the meet easily. Arlington won just two events, the two mile and the long jump.
The event winners for Woburn were Cyndea Labissiere in the hurdles (9.2), M.L. Pineros in the dash (7.8), Kacy Cole in the mile (5:42.7), Nubia Pereira in the 600 (1:44.1), Lily Anderson in the 1000 (3:27.8), Mackenzie Russell in the 300 (44.5), Ali McEleney in the high jump (4-8), and Inez Austin in the shot put (33-9). Woburn also won both the 4 x 200 (1:54.9) and 4 x 400 (4:26.3) relays.
“It was a whole different world competing against ourselves, where there wasn’t that feeling that does exist when we compete against somebody else,” said Woburn head coach James Fletcher. “We had some personal bests, including Inez Austin shattering her personal best in the shot put, while Kacy Cole ran a personal best in the mile, and our sprinters did very well. It was really special watching our kids compete, and I felt it was easy for them to adjust to competing in a virtual meet like this. So overall I was very happy with how we competed.”
Woburn will next be in action on Thursday against Reading.
