Securing their first dual league meet title since 2018, the magical season for the Woburn High girls’ indoor track team continued.
Led by several solid performances, the Tanners finished second overall out of 27 competing teams in Sunday’s Division 2 Sectional meet held at the Reggie Lewis Track and Field Center.
The Tanners, who recorded a total of 44.5, edged third place North Andover, who earned 41.5.
Wellesley cruised to the Division 2 sectional title, posting 88 total points.
“It’s just been a challenging, but awesome season for us,’’ said coach James Fletcher. “We knew we had a great chance to come in the top five, but to finish second overall was just an awesome outcome. The girls have been an inspired and tough group all year, and they went out there and did it for each other and performed above and beyond expectations.”
Delivering a second place finish in the 1000 meters was Nubia Pereira, who posted a time of 2:59.78 while Kayla Burack also managed second in the 600 meters with a time of 1:37.70. In the 4x400 meter relay, the team of Buback, Sydney Metivier, Grace Battista and Pereira earned a second place time of 4:09.37. Another second place finish for the Tanners was the 4x800 relay team of Buback, Emilia Rivera, Olivia Poole and Pereira, who recorded a time of 9:59.81.
Amanda Palmisano managed a third place finish on the high jump, clearing the bar with a height of 5-0 while Metiver placed fifth in the 600 with a time of 1:40.49. Also finishing eighth in the long jump for the Tanners was Ruth Michel with a leap of 16-02.50 followed by Alivia Forrester’s ninth place distance of 16-00.75.
Other competitors for the Tanners included Riley Power, who finished with a time of 45.23 in the 300 while Rivera recorded a time of 5:49.44 in the mile. Olivia Poole recorded a time of 12:11.10 in the two-mile followed by Emma Patrissi’s height of 4-10 in the high jump.
“Nubia (Pereira) and Kayla (Buback) ran three tough races and led the way,’’ said Fletcher. “Amanda Palmisano had a huge third in the high jump, and Sydney Metivier had a great performance in the 600 as well as the 4x800 meters. Overall, I’m just very happy with how everyone performed out there.”
On the boys’ side, the Tanners finished in a five-way tie for 21st place, accumulating a total of five points. In the shot put toss, Kevin Kazadi earned a fourth place finish with a throw of 49-08.50.
Other participants for the Tanners were the 4x400 relay team of Matt Coveno, James Carriere, Michael Curran and Joe LaTores, who finished with a time of 3:46.68. Also competing was the 4x200 relay team of Elijah Matos, Karel Jean-Louis, LaTores and Alex Tran with a time of 1:39.25.
In the 4x800 meter relay, the team of Ezekiel Altman, Zach Bates, Lucas Almeida and Jonathan Capone finished with a time of 9:49.78. In the 600, Coveno finished with a time of 1:32.27 while Michael Curran recorded a time of 2:49.32 in the 1000. Carriere also finished with a time of 4:59.11 in the mile run.
“We competed hard against some of best competition in the state,’’ said coach Chris Keane. “Everybody did a great job and Kevin Kazadi has had a great year for us in the shot put and he was no different on (Sunday). He placed fourth in shot put and qualified for the All-State meet.”
Reading, who captured a share of the Middlesex League dual meet title with a 5-0-1 mark, earned a fourth place finish with a team total of 37 points. The Rockets, who finished in a tie with Hingham, trailed only Peabody, Catholic Memorial and North Andover, who won the Sectional Meet title with a total of 57 points.
Earning the sectional title in the 300 was Michael Harden, who posted a winning time of 35.75 while Dougherty also placed third with a time of 36.74. Harden also placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 21-01.25.
Finishing second in the high jump was Tyler Lloyd, who cleared the bar with a height of 6-0 while the 4x200 meter relay team of Jack Dougherty, Harden, Jack Quinn and Jackson Clish recorded a second place time of 3:34.87.
“I am pleased with our performance at the Division 2 meet,’’ said coach Scott Price.“This has been a long season with many challenges and I am proud of how the team has handled themselves all year. We had some great individual performances and will be sending five athletes to the All-State meet. Tyler Lloyd continues to shine in the High Jump and placed second and Michael Harden had another big meet and scored 15 individual points in the 300 and the long jump. Michael (Harden) and Jack Dougherty ran fast times and excellent races in the 300 meters. The 4x400 was able to place second and was our only relay team to place and move on to the All-State meet.”
Quinn recorded a time of 2:38.37 in the 1000 meters while the 4x800 relay team of Robert Squires, Michael Wall, Ryan Wallace and Sam Szecsenyi posted a time of 8:48.95. The 4x200 relay team of Camy Despeignes, Dougherty, Harden and Joshua Moschella finished with a time of 1:39.48.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Rockets finished 11th overall, posting a total of 16 points. Guiding the way was senior Liz Donahue, who smashed her own school record in the two-mile with a second place time of 11:19.59. In the 55 meters, Sedona Skendarian placed fifth overall with a time of 7.48and placed seventh overall in the 300 with a time of 44.13. Katie Caraco also finished seventh in the high jump, clearing the bar with a height of 4-10.
In the high jump, Brooke Golden and Jessica Hayes each cleared the bar with a height of 4-8 while Audrey Thornton recorded a leap of 15-00.50 in the long jump. The 4x800 meter relay team of Julia Barbato, Camryn Refuse, Molly Hackett and Donahue finished with a time of 10:54.12 while the 4x400 relay team of Kaitlyn Drummey, Sam Maher, Golden and Jackie Caraco earned a time of 4:25.09.
Refuse finished with a time of 1:51.46 in the 600 followed by Maher’s time of 3:21.64 in the 1000.
“I’m very proud of how the girls performed,’’ said coach Nancy Madden. “Liz Donahue was outstanding. She broke her own school record of 11:32.63 and ran 11:19.58. Sedona Skenderian also ran great running a personal best in the preliminaries7.40 and finishing fifth with a 7.48 and then placing seventh in the 300. I was very proud of how the girls ran. They all ran their personal bests, if not better and that is a great way to run at a state meet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.