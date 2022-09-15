The Woburn High swimming team will join forces with the Burlington program and will form a co-op team.
According to veteran coach Courtney Eisenberg, both programs had just fewer than 10 returning swimmers. As a result, both athletic departments decided to merge both the Woburn and Burlington programs into one.
“This decision was made by the schools’ athletic departments,’’ said Eisenberg, who will lead the program for the 19th season. “Now we have a full team. It’s definitely an exciting time that both programs merged together and joined forces as one team. I’m looking forward to see how things will turn out this year for us.”
Now with 41 swimmers on the squad, the Tanners have a relatively deep squad on hand.
“We go from having less than 10 returning swimmers, to 41 for our newly formed merged team,’’ said Eisenberg. “We still have a lot of things to work out, but we’re heading in the right direction. I’m very excited to see what we’ll be able to do this season. We have a lot of new faces that we’re still trying to get to know. It’s going to take some time, but eventually things will come together.”
Along with Eiesnberg coaching the squad will be assistant coach Kathryn O’Brien, who is now in her fifth season. Vito Costa, who is the assistant coach for the Burlington High boys’ swim team, will also be an assistant for the program.
“We’re excited to be coaching the girls again this year,’’ said Eisenberg, “We’re very excited to have (Vito) Costa as an assistant to the team. He has plenty of experience from coaching the boys’ team and as a result of the merge; we’re going to have a very deep team this season.”
Leading the way for the Tanners are senior captains Lindsay Bullock, Noelle Coughlin along with Radina Kalatchev, Julia Pospisil, Caroline Sciarratta, and Izzy Serecchia.
Bullock, who is from Burlington, is expected to be a key factor in both the relay and individual medley events.
Coughlin, who was a member of the Tanners last season, will compete in a number of events, including the freestyle and butterfly races.
Pospisil developed into one of the top swimmers for the Tanners last season and is slated to compete in a number of events, including the freestyle, sprinting and relay events.
Sciarratta qualified for sectionals last season and is hoping to duplicate her success in the pool by competing in the sprinting, individual medley and distance events.
Serrecchia, another Woburn High swimmer, will also be competing in a number of events.
“The captains have been working with the younger girls on the team,’’ said Eisenberg. “The girls from both programs are working together and it’s been a huge success so far.”
As for promising newcomers, Eisenberg is hopeful that the freshmen group of Grace Davison, Alex Mahon, Kayleigh McCarthy and Ryley McCarthy will also have an impact on the newly merged squad.
Davison, from Burlington, will compete in several sprinting events while also being a prime candidate for the relays. Mahon along with Kayleigh McCarthy and Ryley McCarthy, all from Woburn, will also vie in a number of events ranging from sprints, to distance and relays.
“We have a lot of new swimmers to the team, so we’re just trying to figure things out,’’ said Eisenberg. “We have some great potential, but it may take a little bit of time for things to all come together.”
The Tanners are hopeful that the depth from the new co-op squad will lead to better success in the Middlesex League.
“We have stronger sprinters and more depth than we’ve ever had before,’’ said Eisenberg. “This will make for strong relays. It’s really early in the season, it’s really difficult to see what I have for stroke swimmers, but hopefully with good technique training the stronger stroke swimmers will make themselves known while the team improves overall.”
Eisenberg has been pleased with how the newly formed co-op team has bonded during the first three weeks of the pre-season.
“The team is doing well working together,’’ said Eisenberg. “It’s important to us as coaches that the team bond and become one, unified team, so that’s going to be a major part of our training this season.”
