SUDBURY — The Reading High boys' lacrosse team had one of their biggest regular season conquests ever, and did it in remarkable fashion Monday night on the campus of Lincoln-Sudbury.
The Warriors have been one of the strongest programs in Massachusetts for well over a decade and the Rockets were able to shut them out in the second half while rallying to a 9-6 triumph.
"This is the first time we have ever beaten them," said Rockets' coach Charlie Hardy, whose team is now 9-1 on the season. "We have a good team, they have a very good team. They are well-coached and I think we are well-coached. Our kids know what to do."
Lincoln-Sudbury (6-4) took a 2-0 lead after one quarter, and scored four more times in the second quarter to take a 6-0 lead. The Rockets started showing life when they scored twice in the last two minutes before halftime.
Reading took control in the third quarter, scoring four more times to tie the game at 6-6, and then continuing on with three goals in the fourth quarter for a the 9-6 final.
"The team played well, after the second quarter," said Hardy. "Our defense was tenacious and the whole team played well today. And I think their team played well too."
The game was intense throughout, from the opening face-off until the end of the game. Each possession was a physical chess match, trying to find the right look for a good shot on net.
The Warriors struck first, at 8:49 of the first quarter, when Van Tanguay finished off a pass on the left side from Ryan Berkel on the right. A little over a minute later, Berkel found an open Ryan Winters, who converted on the first of his three goals for a 2-0 lead.
Reading came close to getting on the scoreboard with about three minutes left when a shot rang off the post.
After Berkel (1-4) scored off a feed from Tanguay at 7:54 of the second, the Rockets hit the post again.
Soon after, Lincoln-Sudbury scored three times in just over three minutes to take the 6-0 lead. Winters scored his second and third goals, which were sandwiched around the lone goal of the game for Scott Wolin.
"In the first quarter and the second quarter we hit three pipes," said Hardy, indicating the score could have been closer when L-S led, 6-0. "We had to see what they (Warriors) do, and they were in a pattern. We needed to move the ball to the back side, and that's what we did."
After a Reading timeout with about two minutes left before halftime, Ethan Haggerty finally got the Rockets on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal. Just 32 seconds later, it was Mark Boyle scoring the first of his two goals off a pass from Tom Trahan, making it 6-2 at the half.
Cousins Robbie Granara and Cullen Granara set the tone for the second half with a goal just 1:24 into the third quarter. Robbie put the finish on a pass from Cullen.
Robbie Granara found Boyle for the second goal, at 9:22, and suddenly Reading was within two goals of the Warriors, 6-4. Robbie Granara scored again, less than a minute later, and Jack Jaynes scored off a ground ball with 2:53 left in the third, sending the game into the fourth quarter tied at 6-6.
The Rockets had the initial possession of the fourth quarter, and it took just 18 seconds for Reading to run a play that resulted in a goal from the left side by Evan Pennucci, after taking a pass from Cullen Granara, moving towards the right side, giving the Rockets the lead, 7-6.
Haggerty's second goal got the lead to 8-6 before the Warriors had a point-blank chance to get on the board in the second half. The player aimed for the left side, and Finn Granara made an amazing right leg save to foil Lincoln-Sudbury.
"Finn had a tough time in the first half, and then in the second half he was Finn," said Hardy. "That last save he made down there. I thought they (Warriors) were coming again and he made that save and turned them around. We have a security blanket in Finn."
Haggerty completed his hat trick at 6:36, and it was about that time the Rockets believed they could win the game.
"Haggs came to play today," said Hardy. "He was outstanding today."
The Warriors had a number of possessions in the final six minutes, but the Rockets were all over them when they entered the Reading end, and they had trouble getting off any shots, let alone good ones.
"We believed in ourselves," said Hardy. "At first, there were too many people trying to do it themselves. They wanted to be the man, but it doesn't work that way. You've got to have a six-man offense. Today, we had a six-man offense."
Reading 11, Belmont 0 — Finn Granara had eight saves while posting the shutout on Friday in this whitewashing of Belmont..
Leading the attack for the Rockets were Robbie Granara, with three goals and three assists, while Mark Boyle had three goals and two assists.
Jack Jaynes had two goals and an assist, Nate Mulvey had a goal and an assist, and Ethan Haggerty had a goal.
Reading has a couple of ML Freedom Division tuneups this week, with a home game with Stoneham on Wednesday, and a road game at Watertown on Friday. The Rockets have another blockbuster game on Saturday (3 p.m.), against Scituate at Turf 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.