WOBURN — After losing two hard fought sets, the Woburn High girls volleyball team did the unthinkable in a thrilling comeback win.
Woburn defeated Whitman-Hanson, 3-2, Thursday night in a first round match in the MIAA Division 2 state tournament. The Tanners overcame a 2-0 deficit winning the final three sets in an all out battle to advance to the next round.
Whitman-Hanson took the first two sets 25-20 and 25-23. Woburn came storming back to win sets three and four 25-16 and 25-23 to force a fifth and final set. It came down to the wire, but the Tanners pulled it out with a 15-13 win behind a roaring crowd.
Woburn will now move on to the Round of 16 where it will take on the winner of Oliver Ames and Masconomet with the date and time to be announced.
“It was a fantastic game,” said Woburn coach Scott Roy. “This team is so tough and with the exception of one little moment in the second set, we never felt like we were close to being out of it. It was just a really closely fought match and Whitman-Hanson stood right up with us the whole time. You could not make any mistakes because a couple missed serves and communication and you lost a set. It didn’t take much to win or lose.”
Roy was so proud of the way his team came together and how everyone on the team stepped up.
“These girls have been playing together for a long time, especially my group of juniors,” said Roy. “They just know each other and they all play so selflessly. My setter Katie (Concannon) did a great job tonight of knowing who was hot and knowing who the good matchups were. We had so many people play so well.”
The first set was anybody’s game as both teams went point for point until they were locked at a 18-18 tie.
Whitman-Hanson then turned on the heat taking seven of the final nine points in exciting fashion to win set one, 25-20.
The Panthers got strong serving from senior Riley Scott and two big kills from Lily Welch to help prevail them to a set one win.
In set two, the Panthers started off with a 5-1 lead putting the Tanners in an early hole. Woburn came right back scoring six of seven after a great service run by junior Sophia Furxhi to take a 7-6 lead.
The set nearly went point for point again until this time the teams were tied at 17.
It continued to be tight from there with the Panthers having the slight advantage.
But, after a huge block by junior Hannah Nowell put Woburn within one, the Panthers took the next three of four to go up 24-21. The Tanners continued to battle making it a 24-23 game, but ultimately fell, 25-23.
Woburn did not back down in the third set and was not going to go down without a fight.
With the score 11-9 in favor of Whitman-Hanson, Woburn went on a tear scoring seven of eight to open up an 18-10 lead. Concannon came up with huge serving, Furxhi added a kill and Nowell and Meghan Qualey continued to block.
It was all Woburn after that as it cruised to a 25-16 lead to get back in the game.
In set four, it was again point for point with the Panthers holding the slight advantage until the teams were tied at 16.
That is when the Tanners broke through for their first lead of the set scoring six straight. Furxhi earned two aces to take a 22-16 lead.
The Panthers continued to battle and scored seven straight to take a 23-22 lead. Woburn took a timeout and came back out taking the final three points on two key blocks from Nowell to win 25-23 setting it up for a huge fifth set.
In the fifth set with the teams tied at five, Woburn scored five straight on another great service run by Furxhi to take a 10-5 lead.
Later in the set, the Tanners needed just one point to win as they were up 14-8. The Panthers did not quit and they scored five straight to get themselves within a point at 14-13. Woburn finished the job with a big hit by Furxhi to win 15-13 and complete the ultimate comeback.
“We would love to have another home game,” said Roy. “We will have to see what happens. This crowd came out today. We have great fans at this school and man did they ever show up.”
