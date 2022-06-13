PLYMOUTH — A Reading baseball season can’t seem to end without a little heart break as for the second straight year the Rockets went pitch for pitch with one of the top teams in Division 2 before bowing out in walk-off fashion.
This year it was the seventh seeded Plymouth South inflicting the late-game pain on the 10th-seeded Rockets scoring single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull ahead of the Reading, 4-3, at the finish in the Round of 16.
“The only team that goes home smiling at the end of the season is the state champion which is an unfortunate reality and we are dealing with it now,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard.
Reading (17-5) played ahead all game long and put pressure on the Panthers (17-5) from the outset but missed several opportunities to expand its lead which in the end was the difference maker.
“I thought we played pretty well, obviously there were a few situations we would like to have back,” said Blanchard. “That is a good team over there and they played for seven innings and found a way to win.”
The Rockets took a one-run lead into the sixth inning behind Ryan Mulvey’s workhorse effort on the mound as the junior put his team in the position to take home the victory with his strong command and ability to work out of trouble.
“Ryan has been an absolute dog for us this year since he took over as the second starter have way through the season.” said Blanchard. “He battled through the heat and some fatigue and it shows his character and what a winner he is.”
In the bottom of the sixth the Panthers broke through and tied the game. Noah Ferry hit a one-out single and a sacrifice bunt by AJ Delpozzo moved him to second base.
On the first pitch to Jayson Ruehs he singled sharply to right field just past the diving Nicky Bartalini at second base to tie the game and send it to the final frame dead locked at 3-3.
Both teams had the top of their orders due up. For Reading it was Ben Wright who drew a walk to start off the seventh inning.
Jacob Carter was sent up to bunt but before his at-bat would be completed an aggressive play by Wright on the bases proved costly.
A pick-off attempt by Panther reliever Naythen Ruehs got by first baseman Tommy Sullivan by five-to-six feet and Wright dashed to second base where it took a perfect throw and close tag play to get him out.
Sullivan happens to be one of the top pitchers in the state and that proved to be bad luck for Reading in the ill-fated attempt.
Reading went down quickly after the deflating play and set up the home team Panthers with a chance for a dramatic finish.
Matt Cassidy started off with a line single, his third hit of the day, and quickly moved to second base after a passed ball.
After Evan Ventura, on in relief of Mulvey, induced a fly out, the hitless but dangerous Sullivan, came to the plate.
It only took one pitch for Sullivan to put an end to the game and Reading’s season with a line drive single to right field scoring Cassidy.
Early in the game the Rockets came out strong and loose and scored first in the second inning when Matt Ronayne reached on an error and advanced on a Colin Murray single.
Ronayne ended up scoring on a passed ball and Murray scored on a Mulvey RBI single.
The Rockets extended the lead in the third to 3-0 when Matt Walsh (3 for 3) beat out a grounder and Michael Fabiano doubled.
Ronayne’s sacrifice fly brought home Walsh, but Panther hurler Jack Obert escaped without further damage.
The escape turned out to be a sign of things to come for Reading which has had trouble taking advantage of opportunities starting with the Lynnfield loss to end the regular season.
Plymouth South got two back in the third inning with a “death by thousand cuts attack” against Mulvey. The Panthers singled five times in six batters but the damage was limited when second baseman Bartalini snagged a line drive and doubled up the runner at first base.
The next two at-bats resulted in Rocket “squanders,” as they put the first two runners on in each inning but were unable to advance the runners further against a laboring Obert.
In the fourth Murray walked and Mulvey’s bunt was placed in a spot that allowed him to beat it out at first.
With the top of the order up the opportunity was wasted when Wright flied out deep and then Murray was doubled off on Carter’s fly out to right field.
In the fifth inning Walsh and Fabiano led off with singles that ended the day for Obert.
Ruehs came in and got out of the jam with a strikeout and double play and he held Reading hitless the rest of the way.
“The loss doesn’t diminish what we accomplished this year,” said Blanchard. “We battled hard all year and grew as a team but there is an empty feeling because we know we are capable of going further and that is going to be our goal next year.”
