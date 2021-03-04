WINCHESTER — After the Winchester High football team wrapped up the 2019 season, coach Wally Dembowski had an idea of what the next year’s team might be like.
As has been the case with just about everything in the last year, things changed, a lot of things.
As is the case with every MIAA football program, the season moved from the fall to the late winter and early spring and an 11-game season was cut in half. At Winchester, there have also been some unexpected personnel changes.
“Into the offseason, a lot of expectations didn’t pan out,” said Dembowski, who is in his 10th season in charge of the program. “It’s almost a completely new team. We graduated some good players, but others opted out and some moved.”
This year’s team has approximately 65 players in the program in grades 9-12. With Covid-19 restrictions, 25 can practice in one half of the field at a time, 45 can dress for varsity games and warm up in half of the field prior to games.
Winchester has been practicing on the baseball field at Skillings Field and has had plenty of room to accommodate everyone.
“We have a big freshman and sophomore class,” said Dembowski, who guided Winchester to a 9-2 record in 2019 and a berth in the MIAA Division 3 North final where it came within a two-point conversion of defeating Tewksbury. “They’re getting plenty of time with the varsity coaches.”
This year’s team has five captains, including center Brendan Gill, a senior who is in his second year of captain and his fourth as a starter.
The other captains are Jimmy Gibbons, Patrick Ross, Brady Martin and Henry Kraft.
Gibbons is returning as tailback and Ross is back at wide receiver. Martin and Kraft are competing for the starting quarterback role. They also play defensive back and one will play wide receiver.
Senior Jack Menninger is returning at linebacker and receiver and junior Derek Gianci is back at running back, receiver and defensive back.
Senior Nick Ciaccio is returning to football after a few years away from the game. The hockey standout can play on the offensive and defensive lines.
Senior Jonathan DeOliveira is a veteran soccer player who is taking advantage of the Fall II season to give football a shot.
Senior Jake Downes is returning to the game for the first time since middle school.
“It’s fun watching the new seniors running around and trying new things,” Dembowski said.
Typically, Winchester plays a one-back offense with multiple formations.
Winchester opens the season on March 20 at Reading (noon). The Rockets handed Winchester its first loss in 2019 in a battle for the Middlesex League Liberty Division title.
“They’re a big team,” Dembowski said. “Their quarterback (James Murphy) was a freshman last year and he started every game. He’ll only get better. We plan to go in there competing our tails off.”
Mostly, Dembowski is grateful that there will be a season and he hopes to use it as a springboard for a more normal fall season.
“We’re just excited for the seniors,” he said. “We want to have fun and win some games and get an idea of what we’ll be like in August.”
