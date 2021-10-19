READING — Friday’s game did not start the way the Reading High football team would have liked, but just about all of the rest of it went the Rockets’ way.
After Arlington’s Marcues Jean-Jacques caught a 72-yard touchdown pass from Jake Schiano on the game’s second play from scrimmage, Reading came back to defeat the Spy Ponders, 50-12, on Senior Night at Hollingsworth Field.
“They have some athletes,” said Reading coach John Fiore. “When they get into space, it can be tough. We weren’t where we needed to be on that play, but we really responded and made the plays we needed to make.”
Reading (6-0, 3-0 in the ML Liberty) scored on every possession except the final one of the first half, when Arlington’s Benjamin Nigro picked off a pass from James Murphy in the end zone.
Murphy, who completed 9 of 15 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, carried the ball for two touchdowns of his own, plus a two-point conversion. His nine-yard keeper around the right end with 9:56 left in the first quarter tied the score at 6.
He scored his second touchdown on a one-yard plunge up the middle with 1:57 left in the third quarter.
After the Rockets stopped Arlington on fourth and four at the Reading 21, Murphy completed four passes on a five-play driving, finishing it with a 22-yard strike to Ryan Strout (four catches, 74 yards) in the right side of the end zone with 8:52 left in the first half. On the conversion, Murphy carried the ball into the end zone to make it 22-6.
Colby Goodchild (12 carries, 184 yards) added three touchdowns. One play after he started the Rockets’ second possession with a 54-yard gain to the Spy Ponders’ 19, he carried the ball into the end zone to put Reading into the lead with 6:01 left in the first quarter.
One play after Murphy connected with Strout for a 31-yard gain, Goodchild scored from the two. Jake Palm’s PAT increased the lead to 29-6 with 6:49 left in the half.
Goodchild’s third touchdown finished the opening drive of the second half. The line opened the hole in the middle and Goodchild ran right through it from the four.
Alvin Day capped off the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run with 4:44 left in the game.
Reading varied its approach on the conversions, lining up with three linemen bunched together and the rest of the players on the line of scrimmage spread out over the width of the field. On the conversion following the second touchdown of the game, Aidan Bekkenhuis took a direct snap that went laterally to him and scored on the conversion.
After Murphy’s second touchdown, Giacomo Iapicca carried the ball for the conversion, his first points of the season.
“We were hoping we could change out mojo,” Fiore said. “They were all direct snaps. We put it in this week and we’ll keep working on it.”
On defense, Bekkenhuis came up with an interception at the Reading 25 that set up Murphy’s second touchdown.
“It was a play they were making early in the game,” Fiore said. “In the second half, we covered it better.”
Arlington (2-3, 1-2) scored its second touchdown with 13 seconds left in the first half. Jean Jacques caught a pass from Schiano and carried it into the end zone to complete the 15-yard play. He dropped the ball, but officials ruled he was already in the end zone when that happened.
