The Winchester High boys' basketball team was so close to upsetting the likely Middlesex League Liberty Division champions, only to be caught at the very end.
Sure-fire Liberty-MVP CJ Cox hit a jumper in the lane with three seconds left to give Lexington a 60-59 victory over the Red & Black, Tuesday night at Lord Gym.
Winchester is now 11-4, 10-4 in the ML Liberty. The win assured Lexington (13-1, 11-1) of at least a share of the Liberty title as the Minutemen have now won 13 straight.
The Red & Black held a 58-50 lead with 1:18 left after a corner 3-pointer by Vai Mathiyalakan. But, Lexington rallied and hit two threes in the final minute-plus as well as a layup to trim Winchester’s lead to 59-58 with :12 to play and the Red & Black going to the line to shoot a one-and-one.
But, the front end was missed, Lexington secured the rebound and got the ball into Cox’ hands who calmly hit a pull-up jumper from the right elbow of the lane with :03 to play for the win.
Quinten Pienaar led the Red & Black with 22 points, Phil Sughrue played a solid two-way game faced with constant pressure from the quick Lexington guards. He had 16, and Jeff Tan had 11 amidst a balanced attack.
Winchester will be looking to rebound on Friday evening (5:30 p.m.) when it travels to Hawkes Field House to take on Reading.
Belmont 70, Woburn 54 — It is a helpless feeling when you can't get open to shoot from the outside, and there are two to three people ready to swat your shot away when you try to go inside.
The Woburn High boys' basketball team started strong, but Belmont wore it down over the course of the game to win going away, 70-54, Tuesday night at Coach Lyons Court in the Wenner Field House.
The Marauders (7-10, 5-8 ML) have had an erratic season, but the Tanners seem to be one team they have been able to solve.
Like the first game at Torrice Gym, Woburn looked great in the first quarter, but Belmont slowly chipped away at the deficit until it went ahead. It took until the last couple minutes in the first game,and the Marauders won the game at the buzzer. It happened late in the third quarter, last night, and Belmont simply pulled away in the fourth.
The Tanners (7-9, 6-8 ML) have now lost five of their last six games and if not for a successful banked-in, buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Brett Tuzzolo against Reading, would be on a six-game skid.
They have three winnable games left, and they want to win all three of them to hopefully secure a spot in the tournament.
Girls Basketball
Lexington 36, Winchester 27 — Getting its 13th win has not proven lucky for the Winchester High girls' basketball team, thus far, as the Red & Black have since lost two games in a row.
The latest was last night at Lord Gym, where Lexington outscored Winchester, 13-2, in the fourth quarter to take a 36-27 victory.
Winchester was without leading scorer and rebounder Emily Collins, but Ava Ciaccio had a big night with 12 points and six rebounds.
"It was a tough offensive day for us," said Red & Black coach Sam Mosley. "We played great defense, then the fourth quarter got away from us."
Winchester is now 9-5 in Middlesex League Liberty, 13-5 overall. The Red & Black will visit Hawkes Field House, Friday night (7 p.m.) for a game against Reading.
Reading 67, Arlington 27 — Playing for the first time in 11 days, the Reading High girls basketball team defeated Arlington, 67-27, on Tuesday at Hawkes Field House.
Reading (11-4) last played on Jan. 28, when Woburn snapped its seven-game winning streak with a 51-29 win over the Lady Rockets.
Reading has now won seven of its last eight games going into this Friday’s game against Winchester (7 p.m.).
Against Aelington, Reading held a 35-8 lead at halftime, holding the Spy Ponders to five points in the first quarter and three in the second. The Lady Rockets kept Arlington in single digits in the third, with seven points.
Jackie Malley led Reading with 24 points. Brooke Pulpi contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds. They each made three 3-pointers. Ella Abreu scored eight points and Abby Farrell scored seven with a pair of 3-pointers.
