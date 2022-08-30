WOBURN — Coming off an 8-2 season, after an emotional, one-for-the-ages victory at Fenway Park over traditional rival Winchester, and with a host of offensive skill-position players returning, there is a lot to like about this year’s Woburn High football team.
Sixth-year head coach Jack Belcher (29-20) has the luxury of mult-talented players that can, and may/will, appear in a variety of positions.
“We have four or five guys we feel comfortable handing the ball off to, absolutely,” said Belcher. “There’s definite experience in the skill positions coming back for sure.”
The captains are Mike Doherty, Gavin Nigro, Liam Dillon and Brett Tuzzolo.
Doherty is a fourth-year player, and standout linebacker, who was both a Middlesex League All-Star and an All-Conference player. Nigro is a returning lineman who may also be converted to tight end this season.
Dillon intercepted six passes a year ago at corner back for the most picks in a season since Chucky Ortiz in 2010.
Tuzzolo returns at quarterback where he is 9-2 as a starter.
“Our most recent game at Fenway, we scored 26 points,” said Belcher. “Doherty caught a two-point conversion, the other 24 were scored by a freshman or a sophomore. So now they are a year older.”
Besides the four captains, returning, offensive starters like junior running back Brian Ferreira, a 1000-yard rusher (12 TDs), and a returning All-Star, Anthony Travers, who tied with Doherty for second on the team in tackles as a linebacker, but who also gained 344 yards rushing.
The hero of the Winchester game, Ryan Lush is back and now a sophomore. A running back by trade, Lush, who can fly, may be one of those players who may show up in many different spots offensively.
The offense averaged 27.7 points per game in 2021. Tuzzolo, at 6-3 and 220 pounds, seems poised for a big year at quarterback.
He only threw 63 times in 10 games a season ago, mostly due to the running game averaging 241.4 yards per game. But, six were for touchdowns and has a strong arm and is an accurate passer. He will also be a threat to run. Tuzzolo scored five touchdowns a year ago.
He’ll have plenty of potential targets in Lush, Evan Kolodko, Leyland Stack, Dillon and Travers. Ferreira and Doherty out of the backfield also loom as pass catchers.
Sophomore Caeden Davis will be the backup to Tuzzolo.
Up front, returning starters Amin Rahim and Yohahn Engineer are nice starting pieces on both sides of the line. Matt O’Connor is also a returning starter in the line.
Seniors Michael Chapman and Ernesto Nurellari have patiently waited their turn and appear poised to start at left guard and center respectively.
Defensively the Tanners expect to with a 4-3 base. Linebackers Doherty, Travers, Ferreira, Lush, O’Connor are an interchangeable group with Doherty the mainstay in the middle.
“The secondary is probably our deepest position,” said Belcher.
Dillon will lock down one corner while the mix juniors Marc Cutone, Ryan Pacini, and Kolodko bear watching along with Davis and Stack.
Cutone returns as the placekicker where he booted a pair of field goals along with 17 extra points. Lush is the punter.
“We have 61 on our varsity roster and there is a range of football experience that is massive,” said Belcher. “Guys like Doherty and Nigro are ready to coach, then we have some 10th and 11th graders who for the first time in their life had a helmet on was last Monday (Aug. 22).
"So hopefully we start finding some guys but at the same time it is the same group of coaches who are getting kids ready for JV games that at some point will get kids ready to win varsity games on Friday nights."
Woburn scrimmaged Danvers last Saturday and will have its second and final scrimmage at home against Masconomet on Thursday.
