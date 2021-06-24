BOXFORD — Although it ended in heartbreaking fashion, the Woburn High baseball team went down swinging in what turned out to be an epic ballgame with Masconomet on Monday.
The Tanners were a strike away from a 4-1 victory when Masco’s Sam Nadworny smacked a two-out, three-run double to center to tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh. The next time he came up, Nadworny sent a ground ball up the middle for a single, with two outs in the ninth, to plate pinch-runner Tony Tozier, giving the Chieftains a 5-4 walk-off triumph, in MIAA Div. 2 North tourney action, at Masconomet Regional High.
Woburn, the No. 9 seed, played a great game to get itself in position to win it, but the Chieftains, the eighth seed, came up with a bunch of key at-bats in the seventh to get the game into extra innings. Relief pitcher Dustin Kerns hit three batters in his two and two-thirds innings appearance, and two of them scored, including the tying and winning runs.
“That was one hell of a high school baseball game right there,” said Woburn coach Joe Wells, whose team finishes the season at 7-5. “We talked about the ebbs and flows of the game prior to this start and we definitely got some ebbs, and we definitely got some flows.”
Aidan Vining went six-plus innings in his final start of his varsity career, and he was charged with three runs, including two in the seventh. He allowed nine hits, but six were either infield hits or bunt hits. Vining walked four and struck out eight.
“Hats off to Aidan Vining, he went to the max (100-pitch count) and he pitched an unbelievable game,” said Wells. “He left with a 4-1 lead and a couple plays here and there and it might have been different."
The game got off to a promising start for the Tanners, as doubles by Mike Chiodo to left-center and Connor Welch down the right-field line, with two outs, produced the game's first run in the top of the first.
Masconomet tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the first thanks to three infield hits by pitcher Aaron Zenus (who was sacrificed to second by Nick Cantalupo), Sean Moynihan, and Sam LaGrassa. Moynihan tried to score from second on the third one and was thrown out at the plate by Woburn second baseman Brett Stone to end the inning.
The Tanners scored two runs in the fourth off Zenus to take a 3-1 lead. The inning turned out to be his last before Erik Sibbach replaced him to start the fifth.
Welch led off with a single as his sacrifice bunt was so good, it turned into a bunt single, putting runners on first and second. Damon Monks did sacrifice the runners to second and third, and Welch scored on a successful suicide squeeze bunt by Danny Coveno.
There were two outs at this point, but that didn't stop Wells, coaching third, from sending Surrette home on the pitch as batter Jared Titcomb is an excellent bunter. The Zenus pitch, however, went high to the backstop, which meant Surrette, who was going on the pitch, is credited with stealing home for a 3-1 Woburn lead.
"We like to put pressure on the defense," said Wells. "That's the style we play, and we live and die by it."
The Tanners turned back the clock to an old trick play that was synonomous with the team during Wells’ first few seasons.
In the bottom of the fifth, after Cantalupo led off with an infield single, the defense acted as if a pickoff throw had gone into foul territory, confusing the runner, who then started towards second base. The ball never left Vining's hand and he started a run down which ended with the runner getting tagged out.
Woburn was clearly in control at this point with a two-run lead and its ace on the hill. It got even better when the sixth started with a Damon Monks ground-rule double to left-center. He scored one out later on a pinch-hit double by Jackson Powers, giving the Tanners a 4-1 lead.
After working out of a two-on, no-outs situation in the bottom of the sixth, with a pair of strikeouts and a fly ball to left, Vining was poised to close it out in the seventh.
The problem came when Vining started the inning with a 92-pitch count, and the first two batters reached on a good bunt and a walk, prompting Wells to turn to Kerns, a junior, who already had two saves on the season.
Kerns sandwiched two strikeouts around a hit batter, leaving the bases full and two outs for Nadworny.
The Masco hitter had an infield hit and two strikeouts to his credit at this point. The freshman hit a towering fly ball to center and the outfielder had trouble drawing a bead on it, and the ball landed in play. The baserunners, already on the move with two outs, scored easily and the three-run lead was gone.
After striking out the side in the eighth, Kerns hit two batters while getting two outs in the ninth. Tozier, pinch-running for Moynihan, stole third and scored easily when Nadworney singled up the middle for the 5-4 final.
“The kid who knocked in the tying runs knocked in the winning run, too; he was locked in,” said Wells. “We did a good job shutting down their big hitters and that kid steps up and gets two clutch hits.
“Hats off to them, they are a good ball club,” Wells added. “We knew it was going to be a battle before we got here, eight (seed) versus nine. It could have gone either way.”
The Tanners lose captains Vining, Surrette and Monks, plus three more to graduation. But, they otherwise should be in pretty good shape heading into next spring.
