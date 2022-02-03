READING — Make it five in a row for the Reading High boys hockey team as it defeated a tough Woburn squad.
The Rockets beat the Tanners, 4-3, Wednesday night at Burbank Arena in a great high school hockey game.
The first time these two teams met this season, they played to a 0-0 tie. But, this game was much different as there was no lack of offense on either side.
Reading held a 4-1 lead late in the third period when the Tanners fought back to score two goals in under a minute to make it a one-goal game. The Rockets held on for the win in what Reading coach Mark Doherty called “a typical Reading-Woburn game”.
“Always a great game with Woburn,” said Doherty. “You just don’t know what you are going to get. It is never a blow out, but good to be on the winning end as we needed this. It was an exciting night and you can never get too comfortable in a game like this.”
“It was a great game,” said Woburn coach Jim Duran, who used to play in these back in the late-1980s. “The first period was a little tough. In the first five minutes they were all over us, but we knew they would come out flying. It was a nice thing they did with cancer awareness night. We are happy with our effort, but not with our result.”
Reading came out in the first period strong, putting a decent amount of shots on Woburn goalie Jeremy Barreto early on.
The Tanners had their first big chance of the game late in the first on power play chance. They had a couple of good shots, but Reading goalie Franklin Zessis came up big.
Then, 46 seconds into the second period, the Tanners went on top 1-0. Hayden LaPrade made a nice pass to Mikey Arsenualt, who fired one home top shelf.
After pounding Barreto with shots the majority of the period, Reading finally broke through for a goal.
Mark Boyle made a nice play along the boards and passed to Michael Dufton, who from behind the net, centered a pass to Jake Donovan who snapped home a wrister to tie the game at 1-1.
Minutes later, the Rockets took the lead on a beautiful goal by the top line. Robbie Granara from the point passed to Evan Pennucci, who did some nifty stick work and passed in front to Cam Fahey who buried the shot to put Reading up 2-1.
“Evan (Pennucci) had another great game for us,” said Doherty. “He is playing well along with our entire first line. He is doing well on both ends. He is creative and watches the offensive zone, he has been excellent. Jake (Donovan) has also been playing really well for us and coming up big the last few games. Nice to have players stepping up.”
Reading added to the lead early in the third when the top line stepped up again. Fahey passed to Pennucci, who again made a terrific play behind the net. He passed to Granara, who right in front scored to make it 3-1.
Not even 30 seconds later, the Rockets made it 4-1. Donovan scored his second of the net after great plays by James Lawhorne and Mikey Miele to extend the lead.
The Tanners never quit despite being down by three goals. After a scramble broke out in front of the net, Woburn scored its second goal. Larry Parece just got one past Zessis to cut Reading’s lead to two.
A minute later, Woburn made it a game as a bad turnover led to a Ryan Scalesse goal to make it a 4-3 game with four minutes to play.
“Once we got our feet on the ground and started playing, we had some chances,” said Duran. “The second period was tough. We didn’t play well. But, in the third we battled and once we got the second goal, we just kept going and that showed a lot of character.”
Woburn pulled the goalie with two minutes left, but Reading held on for its fifth straight win.
Next up, Reading (8-5-1) will play at Belmont (15-1-1) Saturday at 2 p.m. Woburn (7-4-2) faces Gloucester (10-2) Monday at home at 6 p.m. in a non-league game.
