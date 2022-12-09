READING — With three starters returning and nine seniors back, this year’s Reading High boys basketball team figures to carry a lot of experience into action.
Last winter, the Rockets finished 12-10 after falling to Concord-Carlisle in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament. Reading finished last year’s regular season strong, winning seven of its last eight, defeating Middlesex League Liberty Division champion Lexington and avenging an earlier loss to Winchester in the process.
Last year’s team included Middlesex League All-Stars Tim Mulvey and Jesse Doherty, who were both juniors. Mulvey transferred to the Brooks School, an Independent Schools League program in North Andover.
Doherty, however, is returning. The 6-3 senior guard/forward is a two-time ML All-Star and averaged a team-high 16.5 points per game last year. He is one of the Rockets’ three captains. The four-year varsity veteran has committed to play college basketball at Salve Regina next year.
Seniors Aidan Bekkenhuis (6-0) and James Murphy (6-5) are the other two captains and returning starters.
Bekkenhuis (7.2 ppg), a guard, is one of the team’s top defensive players. Murphy (6.8 ppg), a forward/center, was a top rebounder, especially toward the end of the season. Murphy has committed to play college football for Brown University.
“We’re returning a lot of kids,” said Reading 20th-year coach Paul Morrissey (200-198). “Jesse has been playing (varsity) for four seasons. The others have been playing for three.”
Seniors Luke Benson and Bryan Lin are returning as forwards. Benson (6-2) worked his way into the rotation in the second half of last season and averaged 3.9 ppg.
Hunter Hayes, another senior, is back at guard. Seniors Nick Andreev and Tim Trahan also have varsity experience.
Junior center Hayes Littlefield is up from the junior varsity. Junior guard Shea Donahue is also new to the varsity.
A pair of sophomores, Jake Palm and Jack Murphy, round out the roster.
“We’re trying to find roles for everyone,” Morrissey said. “We expect to be in the hunt. There are a lot of good teams in the Liberty Division, with Lexington, Winchester and Woburn. In the Freedom, Burlington, Watertown, Wakefield and Melrose are also very strong.”
Mulvey’s loss leaves a big void at point guard that the Rockets must fill.
Doherty is also prolific 3-point shooter and made 55 from beyond the arc last year, but he has a solid all-around game, Morrissey said. The team will need another scoring option beside Doherty who will garner his share of attention from opposing teams this season.
As with all Reading teams under Morrissey, the real key is how well can the Rockets defend. The veteran coach has no problem with winning a game 50-49.
“We need to defend better,” he said. “We also need to rebound better.”
The Rockets open the season on the road against Wilmington on Tuesday (6 p.m.) in a Middlesex League crossover game.
The Liberty Division and home opener is on Thursday against Woburn (5:30 p.m.). In its final game before the end of December, Reading hosts Burlington on Dec. 20 (6 p.m.). The Rockets resume play on Jan. 3 at Melrose (6 p.m.).
(Steve Algeri also contributed to this report.)
