WOBURN — The Woburn High softball team ended its regular season on a high note with a big win over Arlington.
The Tanners defeated the Spy Ponders, 10-3, Thursday afternoon at a rainy Library Park. Sophomore Erin Govostes stayed hot at the plate going 3-for-4 and freshman Madi Soderquist had a great game with two hits with a home run and reached bases three times.
In the circle, junior Morgan Barmash pitched another great game going seven innings allowing three runs on four hits and striking out 10.
This was the last regular season game ever for seniors Cora Soderquist and Jenna Taylor and coach Courtney Sigsbury couldn’t be more proud of the way they led this young team all season.
“First of all I just want to say how happy I am for Cora (Soderquist) and Jenna (Taylor) to finish out their regular season careers with a win,” said Sigsbury. “That is the most important thing. Morgan (Barmash) pitched well and the defense is getting really strong behind her. When we can feed off each other it is a great thing. We are pretty athletic and we have good depth on our bench so we are in good shape heading into the postseason. We are looking forward to having a few days off before the tournament and this was a great team win. I am very proud of them.”
Coming in as a super young team, Sigbsury said a lot of people doubted them but they proved everyone wrong as they finished the regular season at 15-3 (13-3 ML) and have made tremendous strides along the way.
“We were projected to win four games this season and here we are proving people wrong,” said Sigsbury. “If we didn’t lose the Lexington game last week we could have been co-champs, but all in all it was a tremendous regular season. I am so impressed and proud of how hard these girls have worked.”
The Tanners still have an outside chance of being co-champs if Wilmington (8-8) can beat Reading in Wilmington next Thursday.
With some major time off before the tournament begins on Friday, June 3. Woburn will play some scrimmages next week and continue working hard as it heads into the new state-wide Division 1 tourney. The Tanners, rated ninth in the latest power rankings, should get a Round of 32 home game.
“Going into the postseason, we need everyone hitting because we can be a dangerous lineup up and down,” said Sigsbury. “We are hoping for a home game with the new power rankings before we head out on the road. But all in all, I truly couldn’t be happier for all we accomplished this season.”
Arlington had a golden opportunity in the top of the first to get on the board as it loaded the bases with one out on a single and two walks. Barmash pitched her way out of it, getting a fielder’s choice where the lead runner was out at home and a strikeout to get out of the jam.
In the bottom of the first, Madi Soderquist hit a line drive home run to center on the first pitch of the game off Arlington pitcher Janelle Lucente, setting the tone for the Tanners early.
“Madi (Soderquist) really got us going with that home run and she just flies around the bases every time she gets on,” said Sigsbury. “She is exactly what you want as a lead-off hitter and we are so lucky to have her.”
The score remained 1-0 heading into the top of the third when the Spy Ponder struck for two runs. Michaela Edwards led off the inning with a single and Soline Fisher followed that up with a two-run home run to left putting Arlington up 2-1.
Woburn wasted no time responding back as in the bottom half of the inning and the Soderquist sisters made things happen.
Cora led off with a bunt single and quickly got to second on a wild pitch. Madi came up next and singled her home tying the game at 2-2. She then stole second and got all the way home on two errors to put the Tanners ahead 3-2.
Later in the inning with two more runners on, freshman Avery Simpson delivered a two-run RBI single and Govostes had a run-scoring single making it a 6-2 game.
Woburn added four more runs in the fourth, opening the game up. Barmash had the big hit in the inning with a two-run single, Govostes another RBI single and Brianna D’Arrigo added a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 10-2.
Barmash settled in and pitched outstanding the rest of the way. Her defense backed her up in the seventh as Lacey Maguire made two spectacular catches in center to end the game giving Woburn the big win.
