WOBURN — The Woburn High girls' basketball team may have been even more impressive in Monday's Comcast tournament final, rallying from a 14-point halftime deficit to take a three-point lead, late, than it was in Saturday's win over Andover.
But, Norwood won the battle of 19-0 teams on a running 3-pointer at the buzzer, 53-50, at Torrice Gym.
Either way, it was a highly productive tournament for the Tanners who have to be feeling good about their potential heading into next week’s MIAA Div. 1 state tournament.
It was a 50-50 game with 21 seconds left after the Mustangs tied it on two free throws by Alexa Coras. A Woburn player was fouled with seven seconds left with a chance to put her team ahead, but missed them both.
Norwood got the ball to co-leading scorer Erin Reen who swished a runner from the top of the key beyond the 3-point line to give the Mustangs the win at the buzzer.
"Our girls started strong in the first three minutes, then we were very sluggish the rest of the first half," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. "I believe we were down, 14, we came roaring back, took the lead by (3), and they (Mustangs) made a couple more plays down the stretch, and the game winner at the buzzer."
The first of those two plays came when Woburn was up three (50-47) with 23 seconds left and Tricia Wladkowski was at the line for Norwood, shooting two. She hit the first one, but the second one rolled out and the Tanners were unable to come up with the rebound. Coras got the ball, was fouled, and went to the line, shooting one- and-one. She hit both free throws to tie the game at 50-50, and set up the final scenario.
"That Norwood team is a very, very, very good team," said Sullivan. "They've got very good players."
The game got off to a promising start for the Tanners, as they jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a Casey Dangora 3-pointer, a steal and mid-range jump shot from Jenna Taylor (18 points), and two free throws from Cyndea Labissiere (12).
Taylor got a couple more buckets to keep the lead at six before the Mustangs closed the quarter on an 8-0 run, including 3-pointers from Wladkowski and Ally Steeves, to take a 13-11 lead after one.
It was 15-13, early in the second, when Norwood appeared to take control of the game, going on a 14-0 run to take its biggest lead of the game, 29-13. Along the way, Woburn missed the front end of two one-and-ones that might have slowed down the Mustang momentum.
The Tanners were not playing that bad, but they were ice cold from the field, which kept them from getting into their full court pressure defense, which wreaked havoc in both games.
Taylor ended the run with a 3-pointer, which gave Woburn a boost going into halftime, trailing, 30-14.
The Tanners continued to struggle at the outset of the third, until everything changed when freshman McKenna Morrison hit her first shot of the two games, a three that instantly gave Woburn some juice. She hit another one next time down the court, and treys by Carley Dangora and Taylor followed, as well as a regular hoop from Morrison (11), and suddenly it was a two possession game (38-32), which it remained, heading into the fourth, 40-34.
"I think we just played with a little more confidence, and a little more energy, in the second half," said Sullivan. "In the first half I thought we were very flat, in the second half we played much more Woburn basketball and did what we needed to do. It was a great learning experience but we have to play the full 32 minutes, not just 16 when you face all these good teams."
When Meghan Qualey took a charge from Megan Olbrys, who ran her over in the lane, for the fifth foul, with 4:18 left, it felt like the Tanners had the Mustangs. It didn't work out that way at the end but Woburn had proved itself to be a legit state championship contender.
Morrison had three assists down the stretch, two of which, to Taylor and Labissiere, gave the Tanners leads of 46-45 and 49-47.
"This is exactly what you want, at the end of the season against the best teams in the state, and we went toe-to-toe with them," said Sullivan. "We beat Andover at the buzzer, we lost here at the buzzer. We are going to be a better team because of this tournament, because of these two games."
An undefeated Middlesex League season, and an impressive showing in their three games since then, has the Tanners poised for a potentially memorable tournament run.
"We are 19-1 and I couldn't be happier," said Sullivan. "We'll find out later this week who and when we play, and we're going to get at least one, hopefully two home games, and then we will see what happens from there. The girls are in great shape. I think they are going to be better because of this tournament."
