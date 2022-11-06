WOBURN — The MIAA Division 1 state tournament got off to a great start for the Woburn High girls' soccer team, both figuratively and literally. The Tanners took a 2-0 lead in the first four minutes and never looked back in a 3-0 shutout of Medford, in the preliminary round, Friday afternoon in Woburn.
The Tanners added a third goal, a little over midway through the half, to take a 3-0 lead into the halftime break.
Woburn played about as good a second half as it has all season, but could not get any of its 14 shots past Mustang goalie Kaylee Duarte, who had 20 saves in all.
Colleen Curran set the tone for the game, taking the opening kickoff from Cyndea Labissiere, and taking the ball down the left sideline before sending a dangerous ball to the far post.
Woburn kept up the pressure on the Medford defense and it was Curran who would score the game's first goal, off a cross from the right side by sophomore Riley Anderson, just 2:19 into the contest.
Less than a minute later, Labissiere got the ball in front to junior Kayla Buback, and she blasted a shot through Duarte's hands for a 2-0 lead, just 3:10 into the game.
"We came out flying," said Woburn interim coach Paul Graham. "The idea was to come out smoking. It could've have easily been three- or four-nothing after the first few minutes."
The Mustang defense settled in after the second goal, and Medford then tried to get the ball ahead to its best offensive weapon, senior striker Emma Casey. The best chance for the Mustangs came when Casey got a step on the Woburn defense and had an open shot at the goal. Woburn keeper Amber Hayden came out to challenge, and Casey's shot went just wide of the right post.
The Tanners increased their lead to 3-0 at 22:50 of the half, off a corner kick. Hannah Surrette took the kick from the left side and put a beautiful ball right in front of the net. Curran was near the far post and she drove the loose ball into the net.
"Colleen played great on the side, and Riley has improved so much," said Graham. "Left foot right, passing through, she has come a long, long way, and she's only a sophomore. I also thought Hannah played one of her best games of the year, in the middle."
Woburn played an outstanding second half, as scoring chance after scoring chance was produced, and Duarte made save after save.
Labissiere was particularly snake-bit, as she saw opportunity after opportunity either get stopped by Duarte, go just wide or off the post. This could be a sign she has some big goals coming up in the next game or beyond, when the Tanners need them most. Labissiere had a hat trick in last Saturday's 4-0 season finale 4-0 win over Malden Catholic.
Buback and Anderson worked the right side, along with freshman Nicole Gangi, and they were able to work the ball down the right sideline and cross the ball in front for scoring chances.
Freshman Leah Finn played well on the left side, and seniors Joanie Butler and Markey Gibbons, the latter of whom scored in last week's non-league finale against Malden Catholic, did a good job setting up offensive chances from the midfield.
"We could not have passed any better, the kids were making great runs," said Graham. "Everywhere they were making runs."
Hayden had to do some patrolling of her area in the first half, but she never had to make an actual save in either the first half or second half. Backup Monica Galluzzo came in late in the game, and she made the only Woburn save of the day.
The Tanners got another outstanding outing from their starting defensive unit. Senior Camille Connors and sophomore Katelyn Clark in the middle, and senior Kiara Napuri and sophomore Sydney Metivier on the outside.
"Those four kids, they step up so well to stop people," said Graham, of his defense. "That 15 (Casey) is a good player, and I guarantee you she has not been shut down like that. She didn't have a shot (on net) all day. I'll guarantee you this is the first game that has happened. I didn't mark her man-to-man, but wherever she was, everyone stepped up to her."
Graham was happy to get all 21 kids into the game, and to see all of them contribute positively to the tournament triumph.
The 25th-seeded Tanners advanced to the Round of 32 to face seventh seed Brookline.
