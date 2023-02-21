WOBURN — What an incredible weekend for the Woburn High girls’ basketball team at the IAABO 27 Comcast Tournament at Torrice Gym.
The Tanners went 1-1 for the weekend, losing their first round game to Medfield (54-52), on Saturday, before taking the consolation game over Bishop Feehan (74-71) on Sunday, but it was the extraordinary comebacks in both games that made a lasting impression on all in attendance, while pointing out Woburn as a major player in the MIAA Div. 1 state Tournament, which is still about 10 days away.
The show stopper came in the first round on Saturday afternoon, when the Tanners trailed Medfield, the top team in Div. 2, by 26 points at the half. The Warrior were up by 30, midway through the third, when Woburn began its epic comeback.
The Tanners closed out the third quarter with a 16-0 run, and then scored the first three points in the fourth to cut the deficit to 11.
After a pair of free throws from Medfield, Woburn went on another run, this one for seven points to get the lead down to six, 44-38. It was a one possession game with about six minutes left, but the Tanners could not quite get over the hump, and did not tie the game or take the lead before the Warriors held on for the 54-52 triumph.
Sunday, Woburn fell behind Bishop Feehan by 17 points at the half. The Shamrocks continued to play well in the second half but the Tanners ratcheted up the pressure and again closed the gap to four points with still plenty of time left in the contest.
Woburn needed someone to provide a spark and found it in sophomore reserve, Jayelyn Cunniff. After she and classmate Haley Zwicker made their presence felt in the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers, Cunniff came up huge in crunch time, hitting two more triples, back-to-back, to tie the game for the first time in the second half, 65-65, with 3:50 left.
Cunniff was not done yet. With Woburn trailing, 71-69, Cunniff drove from the left side into the paint before putting up a scoop shot. The referee’s whistle blew as she released it and the ball rolled around the rim and in to tie the game with 54.9 seconds left. She made the free throw to complete the three-point play to make it 72-71. The Tanners went on to win it 74-71.
“Jayelyn has really been coming on at practice, the last couple weeks,” said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. “She works hard, she’s a sophomore who is learning, and we need her going forward.”
Woburn’s weekend began with a bad combination in the first half against Medfield, a slow start while the Warriors came out red hot.
The Tanners struggled getting their offense going, had trouble finishing, and turned the ball over frequently. That, and Medfield knocking down seven 3-pointers led to the Warriors taking a 38-8 lead, late in the second quarter, and a 38-12 lead at the half. Mckenna Morrison sank a 3-pointer shortly before the buzzer to get Woburn into double digits.
“We talked downstairs (during halftime) and I said, ‘Girls, you have it in you,’” said Sullivan, of his Saturday halftime pep talk. “But it has to come with one stop at a time, one good shot, one stop, one good shot.’ When the emotion and energy starts getting into it, we can be as good as anybody in this state.”
It did not happen right away, as Medfield’s Kate Olenik added four more points to her career-high 33 to get the lead back to 30, 42-12.
Cyndea Labissiere scored Woburn’s first points of the third quarter, and that triggered the 16-0 run, which included six points from the Lehigh-bound senior and two from Meghan Qualey. Towards the end of the quarter, Amber Hayden caught fire, scoring eight points in a little over a minute, including three free throws and a huge 3-pointer that really got the student section going
“This tournament has all the best teams around,” said Sullivan. “For us to play, whether we win or lose these games, it’s an unbelievable experience.”
It was 44-35 in the fourth quarter when Morrison hit her second 3-pointer, followed by back-to-back threes from Hayden, cutting the deficit to two, 46-44.
The Warriors made just enough free throws down the stretch to keep the Tanners from tying the game and going ahead.
“I tried to emphasize big time that it’s 32 minutes of basketball,” said Sullivan. “If this wasn’t any indication of that, I don’t know what is. We were down 30 (Saturday), got back to within one, lost by two. We were down 17 (Sunday) and came back, and won by three.”
Woburn 74, Bishop Feehan 71 — On Sunday, the Tanners started slowly again, while the Shamrocks made five 3-pointers and hit 12-of-16 free throws, helping them build a seemingly comfortable 17-point lead, 37-20.
Despite hitting five more threes in the third quarter, Bishop Feehan saw the 17-point margin shaved down to eight, with Woburn getting 10 points from All-Tourney player, Labissiere, and a combined 11 points from Hayden and Morrison.
The teams were mostly trading baskets until the 1-2 triple punch from Cunniff and Zwicker, which turned an 18-point lead to 12, 55-43. Woburn outscored the Shamrocks, 8-4, to close out third and finally get the lead to single digits.
“For us it’s all about playing with energy and emotion and movement, on both sides of the floor,” said Sullivan. “When we are moving and flying around, we’re very good. When we’re not moving, we’re not as good. Getting them to put in that extra stuff on offense and defense makes the difference.”
It was 61-51 when the Tanners went on a 7-0 run to get the lead down to 61-58. Hayden made three of four free throws, and Shannon McCarthy got two assists on baskets by Morrison and Qualey.
Bishop Feehan kept fighting, too, and got the lead back to six before Cunniff hit back-to-back threes from the same spot on the left side, tying the game at 65-65 with 3:50 left.
“She’s not afraid of the moment and she stepped up and made some big shots for us,” said Sullivan, of Cunniff. “We needed it.”
After Cunniff’s three-point play gave Woburn the lead with 54 seconds left, Qualey made a huge defensive play the next time the Shamrocks went down the court. The Tanner senior blocked a shot by Bishop Feehan’s All-Tourney team member, Mary Daley, and grabbed the ball out of the air. That led to a driving layup by Labissiere that gave the Tanners their final margin of victory, 74-71.
“To these girls credit, they are an unbelievable group,” said Sullivan. “They never gave up, they never stopped fighting. I thought they played together, they shared the basketball. To comeback and get that in this atmosphere is a great win that will help them, come tournament time.”
The Tanners (18-1 in MIAA, 18-2 overall) close out the regular season, Wednesday evening (6 p.m.), with a rematch against Winthrop, at Torrice Gym.
