The new high school football playoffs seem hard to understand
People are creatures of habit and change sometimes are not always welcome. So this new MIAA high school football playoff power ratings system is really going to take some getting used to if the initial seedings are any indication.
In all, five of the 12 Middlesex League teams qualified under the new system. Stoneham (8-0) drew the No. 1 seed in Division 6, as would tend to expect, but an undefeated team like Reading (8-0) only drew a No. 9 seed in Division 2 and must play a road game in Attleboro this Friday night against Bishop Feehan.
In most polls, the Rockets are top 10 team overall but somehow are a ninth seed in this new system.
Also qualifying from the Middlesex League were: Woburn (6-1/16th Div. 2), Wilmington (5-3/11th Div. 4) and Watertown (5-3/10th Div. 5).
Wakefield, at 4-3, just missed out by .0804 of ratings points in Division 3, while Belmont, at 4-4, could only earn a 25th seed in Division 2. Melrose, at 2-6, was somewhat close in Div. 4 with an 18th seed. However, there was a three-win requirement needed to qualify anyway.
Falling well short of qualifying were: Lexington (1-6/26th Div. 1), Winchester (1-7/31st Div. 2), Arlington (3-4/28th Div. 2) and Burlington (0-8/31st Div. 4)
The MIAA power ratings combine strength of schedule with margin of victory to provide a more accurate reflection of how competitive a team will be in a statewide format. The formula may prove to be better in sports that have 20-game seasons, but in just a seven-or eight-game schedule, some good football teams are getting left out or seeded much lower than accustomed to based on record.
A total of 31 teams with a .500 record or better did not qualify for the new playoffs. Some schools actually did qualify with losing records of 3-5 or 3-4. Among the notables who did: Brockton made it in Div. 1 at 3-5, North Andover at 3-5 made it in Div. 2, Stoughton at 3-5 got into the Div. 3 playoffs and Danvers went 3-5 and got into the Div. 4 playoffs and as a No. 7 seed.
And since it is state-wide these playoffs, it is making for some interesting travel on Friday night. Besides Reading going 52 miles to Attleboro to play Bishop Feehan, Wilmington has to play on the south shore and travel 57 miles to Middleborough. Those trips, however, pale in comparison to Lynn Tech (Division 8) having to go 145 miles to Hoosac Valley in Adams; Norton trekking 140 miles to Pittsfield, and Easthampton will venture 118 miles east to Rockland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.